1948 Aeronca Sedan N1000H
|Base price:
|$22,000
|Engine make/model:
|Continental C-145, 6-cylinder
|Horsepower@rpm@altitude:
|145@2700@SL
|Horsepower for takeoff:
|145
|Fuel type:
|100LL
|Propeller type/diameter:
|McCauley Fixed Pitch
|Landing gear type:
|Conventional
|Max ramp weight (lbs.):
|2050
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|2050
|Landing weight (lbs.):
|2050
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|1050
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|900
|Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.):
|684
|Usable fuel, std. (gals.):
|36
|Oil capacity (qts.):
|8
|Wingspan:
|37 ft. 6 in.
|Overall length:
|25 ft. 3 in.
|Height:
|7 ft.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|216.4
|Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.):
|9.47
|Power loading (lbs./hp.):
|14.1
|Wheel base (in.):
|84
|Wheel size (in.):
|6.00 x 6
|Seating capacity:
|4
|Cabin doors:
|1
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|120
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power @ 2,000 ft.:
|120
|65% power @ 2,000 ft.:
|105
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):
|75% power @ 2,000 ft.:
|430
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power @ 2,000 ft.:
|8.8
|Estimated endurance (65%) (hrs):
|4
|Vs (kts.):
|53
|Vso (kts):
|45
|Best rate of climb (SL fpm):
|570
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|12,400
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|500
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|1300
|Sources: Manufacturer's specs and type certificates
One thought on “1948 Aeronca Sedan N1000H”
No mention of Rogers Sedans being made again? Same Type certificate. Specs for Sedan seem off a bit. Most are in MPH, not knots. Seaplane variants have two doors.