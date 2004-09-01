1948 Aeronca Sedan N1000H

aeronca
Base price: $22,000
Engine make/model: Continental C-145, 6-cylinder
Horsepower@rpm@altitude: 145@2700@SL
Horsepower for takeoff: 145
Fuel type: 100LL
Propeller type/diameter: McCauley Fixed Pitch
Landing gear type: Conventional
Max ramp weight (lbs.): 2050
Gross weight (lbs.): 2050
Landing weight (lbs.): 2050
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 1050
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 900
Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.): 684
Usable fuel, std. (gals.): 36
Oil capacity (qts.): 8
Wingspan: 37 ft. 6 in.
Overall length: 25 ft. 3 in.
Height: 7 ft.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 216.4
Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.): 9.47
Power loading (lbs./hp.): 14.1
Wheel base (in.): 84
Wheel size (in.): 6.00 x 6
Seating capacity: 4
Cabin doors: 1
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 120
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power @ 2,000 ft.: 120
65% power @ 2,000 ft.: 105
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):  
75% power @ 2,000 ft.: 430
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power @ 2,000 ft.: 8.8
   
Estimated endurance (65%) (hrs): 4
Vs (kts.): 53
Vso (kts): 45
Best rate of climb (SL fpm): 570
Service ceiling (ft.): 12,400
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 500
Landing ground roll (ft.): 1300
 
Sources: Manufacturer's specs and type certificates

One thought on “1948 Aeronca Sedan N1000H

  1. No mention of Rogers Sedans being made again? Same Type certificate. Specs for Sedan seem off a bit. Most are in MPH, not knots. Seaplane variants have two doors.

