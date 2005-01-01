|
|
1959 Beech K35 Bonanza
|Used price:
|$55,000
|Engine make/model:
|Continental IO-470
|[email protected]:
|[email protected]
|Horsepower for takeoff (hp):
|250
|TBO hrs.:
|1500
|Fuel type:
|91/96
|Propeller type/diameter:
|CS
|Landing gear type:
|Tri./Retr.
|Max ramp weight (lbs.):
|2950
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|2950
|Landing weight, std. (lbs.):
|2950
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|1832
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|1118
|Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.):
|818
|Usable fuel (gals.):
|49
|Oil capacity (qts.):
|11
|Wingspan:
|33 ft. 5 in.
|Overall length:
|25 ft. 1 in.
|Height:
|6 ft. 5 in.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|177.6
|Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.):
|16.6
|Power loading (lbs./hp.):
|11.8
|Wheel size (in.):
|6.00 x 6
|Seating capacity:
|4
|Cabin doors:
|1
|Cabin width (in.):
|42
|Cabin height (in.):
|50
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|180
|Specifications were based on a standard K35 Bonanza.
|
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.:
|150/164
|65% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.:
|141/152
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):
|75% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.:
|541/568
|65% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.:
|600*/640*
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power:
|19.1
|65% power:
|16.7
|55% power:
|14.0
|Estimated endurance (65%) (hrs):
|4.0*
|Vs (kts.):
|62
|Vso (kts):
|54
|Best rate of climb (SL fpm):
|1050
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|27,000
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|910
|Takeoff over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.):
|1740
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|735
|Landing over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.):
|1395
|*estimated
|Sources: Aircraft Bluebook Price Digest, Jane's All The World's Aircraft, Pilot's Operating Handbook, Raytheon Website and Those Incomparable Bonanzas.
One thought on “1959 Beech K35 Bonanza”
The fuel burn listed here is incorrect. It burns about 12/13 gallons per hour at 75% power. And it is a gallon or 2 less at 65% and 55%. And the service ceiling is 20,000.