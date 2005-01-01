1959 Beech K35 Bonanza

beechcraft
Used price: $55,000
Engine make/model: Continental IO-470
[email protected]: [email protected]
Horsepower for takeoff (hp): 250
TBO hrs.: 1500
Fuel type: 91/96
Propeller type/diameter: CS
Landing gear type: Tri./Retr.
Max ramp weight (lbs.): 2950
Gross weight (lbs.): 2950
Landing weight, std. (lbs.): 2950
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 1832
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 1118
Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.): 818
Usable fuel (gals.): 49
Oil capacity (qts.): 11
Wingspan: 33 ft. 5 in.
Overall length: 25 ft. 1 in.
Height: 6 ft. 5 in.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 177.6
Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.): 16.6
Power loading (lbs./hp.): 11.8
Wheel size (in.): 6.00 x 6
Seating capacity: 4
Cabin doors: 1
Cabin width (in.): 42
Cabin height (in.): 50
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 180
 
Specifications were based on a standard K35 Bonanza.
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.: 150/164
65% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.: 141/152
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):  
75% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.: 541/568
65% power @ 10,000/20,000 ft.: 600*/640*
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power: 19.1
65% power: 16.7
55% power: 14.0
   
Estimated endurance (65%) (hrs): 4.0*
Vs (kts.): 62
Vso (kts): 54
Best rate of climb (SL fpm): 1050
Service ceiling (ft.): 27,000
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 910
Takeoff over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.): 1740
Landing ground roll (ft.): 735
Landing over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.): 1395
 
*estimated
Sources: Aircraft Bluebook Price Digest, Jane's All The World's Aircraft, Pilot's Operating Handbook, Raytheon Website and Those Incomparable Bonanzas.

One thought on “1959 Beech K35 Bonanza

  1. The fuel burn listed here is incorrect. It burns about 12/13 gallons per hour at 75% power. And it is a gallon or 2 less at 65% and 55%. And the service ceiling is 20,000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *