Specifications

The airplane we flew for this report is a full-production DA62 with all the bells and whistles, including TKS, built-in oxygen, Garmin G1000 with ADS-B In and Out, GFC 700 autopilot, Garmin Charts, including SafeTaxi, ESP envelope protection and more.

Price as flown: $1.3 million

Seats: 7

Engines: 2 Austro AE-330 turbocharged common-rail-injected with FADEC

Horsepower: 180 each

Propeller: 2 MT three-blade constant speed

Wingspan: 47 ft. 9 in.

Height: 9 ft. 3 in.

Length: 30 ft. 2 in.

Empty weight: 3,505 lbs.

Max takeoff weight: 5,071 lbs.

Useful load: 1,565 lbs.

Fuel capacity: 86 gallons/576 lbs.

Full fuel payload: 989 lbs.

Max speed: 190 ktas

Best cruise (75%): 171 ktas

Max rate of climb: 1,029 fpm

Maximum range (60% power): 1,283 nm

Takeoff ground roll: 1,574 ft.

Takeoff over 50 ft. obstacle: 2,897 ft.

Certified ceiling: 20,000 ft.

Single-engine ceiling: 14,000 ft.

