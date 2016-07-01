Specifications
The airplane we flew for this report is a full-production DA62 with all the bells and whistles, including TKS, built-in oxygen, Garmin G1000 with ADS-B In and Out, GFC 700 autopilot, Garmin Charts, including SafeTaxi, ESP envelope protection and more.
Price as flown: $1.3 million
Seats: 7
Engines: 2 Austro AE-330 turbocharged common-rail-injected with FADEC
Horsepower: 180 each
Propeller: 2 MT three-blade constant speed
Wingspan: 47 ft. 9 in.
Height: 9 ft. 3 in.
Length: 30 ft. 2 in.
Empty weight: 3,505 lbs.
Max takeoff weight: 5,071 lbs.
Useful load: 1,565 lbs.
Fuel capacity: 86 gallons/576 lbs.
Full fuel payload: 989 lbs.
Max speed: 190 ktas
Best cruise (75%): 171 ktas
Max rate of climb: 1,029 fpm
Maximum range (60% power): 1,283 nm
Takeoff ground roll: 1,574 ft.
Takeoff over 50 ft. obstacle: 2,897 ft.
Certified ceiling: 20,000 ft.
Single-engine ceiling: 14,000 ft.
One thought on “2016 Diamond DA62”
The specs for the DA 62 include
I cannot find a clear definition of the difference between fuel capacity and full fuel payload. This is a 413 lbs. difference that needs clarification.