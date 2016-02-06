The 2016 Mooney Acclaim Ultra we flew for this report is the first Acclaim Ultra off the production line. It’s equipped with the Garmin G1000 integrated flight deck with dual redundant 10.4-inch displays, dual digital ADAHRS, ADS-B, GFC 700 flight control system and the Mid-Continent self-powered standby instrument.

Price as flown: $689,000

Engine: Continental TSIO-550-G

Propeller: Hartzell Scimitar, three-blade

Landing gear: retractable

Seats: 4

Doors: 2

Horsepower: 280

Empty weight: 2,380 lbs.

Useful load: 1,000 lbs.

Max takeoff weight: 3,368 lbs.

Fuel capacity, gals: 89 standard, 100 optional

Wingspan: 36.6 ft.

Length: 26.8 ft.

Height: 8.4 ft.

Cabin width: 43.5 inches

Takeoff distance: 2,100 ft. w/50-ft. obstacle

Climb rate (fpm): 1,375 ft./min

Max cruise speed (ktas): 242 (@25,000 ft.)

Max operating altitude (ft.): 25,000 ft.

Max range, 65%, 100 gals: 1,250 nm

Stall speed, with flaps: 56 kias

Landing: 2,650 ft. w/50-ft. obstacle