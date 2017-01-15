2017 Czech Sport Aircraft Sport Cruiser

The Sport Cruiser we flew for this report was a customer-owned airplane on loan to the factory. It was outfitted with the Dynon SkyView HDX flat-panel system, the Rotax 912ULS and a BRS whole airplane recovery parachute system.

Price As Flown: $180,000

Base Price: $160,000

Main Construction: All-metal

Engine: Rotax 912 ULS2

Horsepower: 100 hp

Propeller: Woodcomp Klassic 170/3/R, composite, ground adjustable, 3-blade, 67” diameter or (optional) Sensenich 3B0R5R68C, composite, ground adjustable, 3-blade, 68” diameter

Avionics: Analog six-pack or Dynon SkyView HDX

Landing Gear: Fixed

Seats: 2

Doors: 1 (canopy)

Empty Weight: 855.4 lbs.

Maximum Takeoff Weight: 1,320 lbs.

Payload: 285 lbs. (full fuel)

Useful Load: 465 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 30 gal. (180 lbs.)

Wingspan: 28.22 ft.

Length: 21.72 ft.

Height: 7.6 ft.

Cabin Width: 3.85 ft.

Maximum Climb Rate: 825 fpm

Top Cruise Speed: 108 kts

Maximum Operating Altitude: 15,000 ft.

Maximum Range: 516 nm (30 min. reserve)

Stall, Landing Configuration: 31 kts

Takeoff Distance (50-ft. Obstacle): 1,270 ft.

Landing Distance (50-ft. Obstacle): 1,188 ft.

