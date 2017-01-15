The Sport Cruiser we flew for this report was a customer-owned airplane on loan to the factory. It was outfitted with the Dynon SkyView HDX flat-panel system, the Rotax 912ULS and a BRS whole airplane recovery parachute system.
Price As Flown: $180,000
Base Price: $160,000
Main Construction: All-metal
Engine: Rotax 912 ULS2
Horsepower: 100 hp
Propeller: Woodcomp Klassic 170/3/R, composite, ground adjustable, 3-blade, 67” diameter or (optional) Sensenich 3B0R5R68C, composite, ground adjustable, 3-blade, 68” diameter
Avionics: Analog six-pack or Dynon SkyView HDX
Landing Gear: Fixed
Seats: 2
Doors: 1 (canopy)
Empty Weight: 855.4 lbs.
Maximum Takeoff Weight: 1,320 lbs.
Payload: 285 lbs. (full fuel)
Useful Load: 465 lbs.
Fuel Capacity: 30 gal. (180 lbs.)
Wingspan: 28.22 ft.
Length: 21.72 ft.
Height: 7.6 ft.
Cabin Width: 3.85 ft.
Maximum Climb Rate: 825 fpm
Top Cruise Speed: 108 kts
Maximum Operating Altitude: 15,000 ft.
Maximum Range: 516 nm (30 min. reserve)
Stall, Landing Configuration: 31 kts
Takeoff Distance (50-ft. Obstacle): 1,270 ft.
Landing Distance (50-ft. Obstacle): 1,188 ft.
Read our Czech Sport Aircraft Sport Cruiser pilot report.
One thought on “2017 Czech Sport Aircraft Sport Cruiser”
I have a serious issue with a payload of 285 lbs. That’s not even enough for two “average” 170 lb. adults, not to mention any baggage. Everything else about the airplane sounds great, however I am looking for a true 2-place cross-country airplane, and this airplane only has the payload of a single-place.