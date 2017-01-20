2017 Diamond DA42

Base Price: $749,800

Seats: 4

Main Construction: Carbon composite

Engine/Hp: Austro AE300/170 hp each

Propellers: MT (MTV-6) 3-blade, constant speed, 75” diameter

Avionics: Garmin G1000

Top Cruise Speed: 190 kts (92% power)

Stall, Landing Configuration: 61 kts

Maximum Range: 1,273 nm

Maximum Takeoff Weight: 4,407 lbs.

Payload: 762 lbs. (full fuel)

Useful Load: 1,298 lbs.

Takeoff/Landing Distance (MTOW - 50-ft. Obstacle): 1,391/1,220 ft.

Takeoff/Landing Distance (3,748 lbs. - 50-ft. Obstacle): 1,148/1,099 ft.

