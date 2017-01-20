Base Price: $749,800
Seats: 4
Main Construction: Carbon composite
Engine/Hp: Austro AE300/170 hp each
Propellers: MT (MTV-6) 3-blade, constant speed, 75” diameter
Avionics: Garmin G1000
Top Cruise Speed: 190 kts (92% power)
Stall, Landing Configuration: 61 kts
Maximum Range: 1,273 nm
Maximum Takeoff Weight: 4,407 lbs.
Payload: 762 lbs. (full fuel)
Useful Load: 1,298 lbs.
Takeoff/Landing Distance (MTOW - 50-ft. Obstacle): 1,391/1,220 ft.
Takeoff/Landing Distance (3,748 lbs. - 50-ft. Obstacle): 1,148/1,099 ft.
One thought on “2017 Diamond DA42”
very nice ,
thank you very much,
hugo marengo.