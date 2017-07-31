The 9 Most Beautiful GA Airplanes

It’s no secret that we pilots love airplanes, though the reasons why we do are, well, not so much mysterious as wide ranging and, at times, hard to pin down precisely. We love airplanes for what they are, where they can take us, and for reasons that are more related to aesthetics than utility. We feel that airplanes, at least some of them, are beautiful to behold. Part of that is the emotional mystery behind airplanes. They are, after all, doing something that, until 150 years ago, was impossible. So we have a reverence for aircraft that at its root is steeped in wonder.
Not everyone believes that beauty is a mystery. For the past couple of decades, mathematicians have been attempting to quantify what we find beautiful, notably in human faces, by probing the relationship of parts and their arrangement to the whole and trying to arrive at some kind of equation of beauty. Other scientists who are interested in the question of what we find beautiful are teaching computers to learn to replicate the judgments we make in finding things beautiful, so far mostly in photos of nature and people’s faces and not airplanes. At least not yet.
In formulating this list of beautiful GA planes, we’ve done none of that. Instead, we’ve relied upon the judgment of hundreds of thousands of other pilots, some still flying and some gone west, by naming airplanes to this short list that pilots for decades have been remarking upon in general as beautiful examples of flying machines. These are planes that pilots, when they see one on the ramp or at an airshow, will often stop to gaze at, sometimes for a long while.
In the process, we’ve surely picked a few that hardly anyone would disagree with. You’ll see. At the same time, it’s almost certain that we’ve picked a couple that you might disagree with, perhaps strongly.
To give our audience a voice in the process, we’ve decided to pick only nine of the most beautiful GA planes while giving you the chance to select the tenth. Later this year, we’ll take a poll based on your suggestions and reveal that choice. So, as you read, think about it. What beautiful GA plane did we leave off the list? Let us know simply by emailing us at [email protected].
And as you’ll notice, too, we’ve only selected conventionally certificated GA planes, so you won’t see any P-51s, Constellations or Lancairs here, even if they are sometimes under the GA umbrella. We’ve also stuck to piston-powered planes, so bear that in mind, as well. And we can save all of those other conversations for a later date. Also, so as to make this a living, breathing list of the most beautiful GA planes, we decided to limit the field to airplanes built and produced within the lifespan of people who were alive to remember the era of World War II. Some of those people served in the Armed Forces and many of them later came home to become the pilots who would fuel the rise of general aviation in the United States into the segment that created some of the most beautiful machines ever made.
So, without further ado, we present nine of the 10 most beautiful airplanes in GA history.
24 thoughts on “The 9 Most Beautiful GA Airplanes”
Not certified but Lancair IV P.
1950 Cessna 140A S/N 15350 N9629A
They were over 8000 Cessna 120 & 140’s
Built between 1946 to Early 1949
The Cessna 140A were built late 1949-1951
There only made 525 Cessna 140A models
The Cessna 120/140’s were the fore runner of the Cessna 150 models. There are a lot of the parts similar to both models. There have been thousands of pilots that learned to fly on Cessna 120/140 model plane. They are a classic plane to
Day. If you will email your address I’ll send you some great pictures for you to review.
The Swift gets my vote!
I have a 1960 Cessna 210. In flight, it is the most beautiful airplane. I have owned it for 28 years and my Dad for 12 years before that. I have a photo that truly stirs my heart.l
I would certainly vote for the Cessna 195!
Spartan Executive is exquisite.
The T-tail piper Lance is one of the most beautiful planes in the air.
Comanche
Avion was a two seat follow up to P 51 Mustang
Lake LA-4 Buccaneer by far the prettiest aircraft ever built.
how about the Ercoupes????
My favorite most beautiful airplane in the Ted Smith Aerostar
My choice is Cirrus SR22 411EW
beautiful j3 cub
How about the Bellanca Super Viking on your list.
Stinson 108-2
Symmetry, designed and built by Cory Bird
Pipiistrel Virus S W
Ted Smith Aerostar must be one of the prettiest GA aircraft built’
The Mooney aircraft with their unique tail design, sleek body and ample sized interior for a compact exterior is a beauty! Cant argue with any of the others and I am partial as a co-owner of a 1978 M20.
“Duke” The lines and proportions of a Beechcraft Duke are absolutely stunning.
You missed one of the best.
The Gull Wing Stinson Reliant.
My choice is Cirrus SR22
How about the Interstate Cadet? Not too many around anymore, but I definitely think it should be in that list