The 9 Most Beautiful GA Planes Gallery

Cessna Cardinal
The Cessna model 177 Cardinal is proof that beauty isn’t necessarily synonymous with utility. Cessna introduced the Cardinal as a replacement for the somewhat ungainly-looking 172 Skyhawk, but it never came close to that, in part because the Skyhawk is a remarkable airplane, though admittedly one that didn’t win many beauty contests. The Cardinal, on the other hand, is the opposite: a gorgeous plane that’s limited in terms of utility. Like its older Cessna hangar mate, the Cessna 195, the Cardinal makes use of a cantilever wing, and while the Cardinal was intended by Cessna to be the replacement for the 172 Skyhawk, the plane never came close to competing with the Skyhawk as a do-everything flyer. Instead, the 177 became an iconic personal airplane, one that’s adored as much (or more) for its beauty as it is for its utility.
While the wing is definitely the thing that sets the Cardinal apart, Cessna designers did a masterful job of integrating the silky-smooth lines of the wing into the rest of the bird, to the point that the tail on early models was pretty but not particularly effective. Other distinctive features include the forward placement of the front seats, the low-slung gear, the wraparound windows—the Cardinal is perhaps the best sightseeing Cessna ever—and the cool wheelpants. The retractable-gear version, while a bit busy-looking on the ramp, is a true beauty once airborne, and opinions vary on which of the models is the prettier.
I think any of the Stinson variations are pretty awesome looking as well.
Mooney’s M20 J model. This plane set the bar for efficiency in the late 1970’s by squeezing 1 mph per horsepower out of Al Mooney’s classic design with assistance from Roy LoPresti. The M20 J, or Mooney 201, used a Lycoming normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine producing 200 HP at sea level to achieve this milestone. With many of the M20 J’s still flying today, their owners, often called “Mooniacs”, can easily cruise at more than 150 kts TAS on less than 10 gph. It still lets us go for the $100 hamburger. I do it quite often in my Mooney M20 J – N5767Z.
Like most owners, I’m guilty of bias. Having said that, when you look at the 177 RG, there is a better looking version of what an upgraded 172 should/could be. The Rockwell Commander 112/114 look and styling always gets it noticed, even when folks don’t know the type, they appreciate the look. As well, the folks who wrote From the Ground Up (edition 28), must have agreed, as the plane graces the cover, as well as its image is on every single page.
enough said???
I am the proud owner of serial number 30, 1973 112
Bellanca Viking