|STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 1,150. Empty wt. 630. Fuel capacity 12. Wingspan 29'. Length 20'5".
PERFORMANCE:
Top mph 98. Cruise mph 87. Stall mph 45. Climb rate 600. Takeoff run 300. Landing roll 400. Range 190.
The Woody’s Pusher was designed by H.L. Woods, a former engineer at Bensen Aircraft Corp. He later founded Aerosport, Inc. to continue to market his plans and kits. The Woody’s Pusher is a tandem two-seater with a parasol-mounted wing. The engine, which may range in power from 65 to 85 hp, is carried on top of the wing in a pusher fashion and turns a wooden fixed blade prop. Originally, the Pusher was designed with a fuselage of wood covered with plywood and fabric. Later models of the lightweight open-cockpit plane feature a steel-tube fabric-covered fuselage and metal leading edges on its wood-and-fabric wing assemblies. The landing gear is conventional. Kits are no longer available.
One thought on “AEROSPORT “WOODY’S PUSHER””
Is Mr. Woods still with us? I’d like to send a letter to him regarding the Woodys Pusher I bought in 1981, and had so much fun with. N51WP at the time. Flew it around Yuma. I also bought plans in 1968 but never finished. Would like to correspond with Woody or his kinfolk. T.J. Cronley, Yuma AZ