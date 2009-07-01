AEROSPORT “WOODY’S PUSHER”

STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 1,150. Empty wt. 630. Fuel capacity 12. Wingspan 29'. Length 20'5".

PERFORMANCE:

Top mph 98. Cruise mph 87. Stall mph 45. Climb rate 600. Takeoff run 300. Landing roll 400. Range 190.

The Woody’s Pusher was designed by H.L. Woods, a former engineer at Bensen Aircraft Corp. He later founded Aerosport, Inc. to continue to market his plans and kits. The Woody’s Pusher is a tandem two-seater with a parasol-mounted wing. The engine, which may range in power from 65 to 85 hp, is carried on top of the wing in a pusher fashion and turns a wooden fixed blade prop. Originally, the Pusher was designed with a fuselage of wood covered with plywood and fabric. Later models of the lightweight open-cockpit plane feature a steel-tube fabric-covered fuselage and metal leading edges on its wood-and-fabric wing assemblies. The landing gear is conventional. Kits are no longer available.