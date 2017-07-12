Alarming Detail Emerges In Marine KC-130 Crash

An alarming detail has emerged in the crash of a KC-130 in Mississippi on Monday. The mishap was the deadliest in the United States since the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 eight years ago near Buffalo, New York, in which 50 people perished.
At around 4pm on Monday afternoon, a KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, North Carolina crashed in a field in Leflore County, Mississippi. It has now been confirmed that all on board—15 Marines and one Navy corpsman—were killed in the accident. The KC-130 was part of a Marine Forces Reserve refueling and transport squadron out of New York’s Stewart Air National Guard Base. Nine of the service members were stationed at Orange County, New York. The other seven were based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The group was enroute to Yuma, Arizona, for a pre-deployment training exercise. The names of the service people have not yet been released.
While the investigation is just beginning, one detail has emerged that is most unusual. It has been reported that one of the plane’s engines was found almost a mile north of the crash site, with a debris field stretching over five miles, a clear indication that the airplane suffered structural failure at altitude. What caused the tragedy is still unknown and under investigation, but investigators are certain to be looking to answer the questions of why the one engine was found so far away from the rest of the wreckage and what role it played in the disaster.
On October 2, 2015, a C130 crashed on takeoff with full fuel from an airfield in Afghanistan. All on board were killed and the wreck burned for 12 hours. My wife was a mortuary affairs specialist. The bags of goo, char, bone and teeth fragments and ooze were brought to her mortuary collection point at Bagram Air Base. No one around her was able to tolerate the hideous reality, so my wife, being a little older than the low-functioning people around her, had to do it all herself, including dressing the 11 transfer cases (=caskets). The contradictions and the futility drove her over the edge and after long hospitalizations she as medically retired and is considered disabled. What caused the crash? The pilot jammed his NVG case between a bulkhead and the control column so as to keep the horizontal stabilizers in a nose-up position during the quick cargo transfer operation. Unfortunately, he must’ve skipped the “controls free and clear” item in the pre-takeoff checklist…which perhaps was skipped in its entirety due to the “quick turnaround” requirement. They are good planes, but bad things happen to good planes…and people.
Eyewitness reported seeing the aircraft spiraling down
Former USMC Herk pilot here (from the same operating wing, but sister reserve squadron that’s in Texas), with over 2000 hrs in this same mid-1980’s vintage make & model of “legacy” Herk (T-model). Possibly even this particular tail, not sure since this info not yet released…That engine being so far away from main mishap site is indeed a key item for the mishap team to examine. It’s a very bad habit for an investigator to think about cause before the evidence is collected, but if they shucked a propeller blade this whole situation could be a plausible result. They would have unbelievably serious control issues, aerodynamically and perhaps no hydraulics either. Especially if outboard engine lost prop blade and the gearbox section suddenly ripped out with other engines at cruise power, such a disastrous scenario might result in a mighty quick fin stall and a spiraling departure from controlled flight from which virtually impossible to recover.
Very very sad news for my brothers & sisters in this very small and tight-knit family of Marine Corps Air Refueler Transporters…All my sympathies, Semper Fi
There were a number of people onboard so this is likely a stupid question but the plane was an aerial refueling platform, right? Was it refueling another at the time of the crash?
With extended lifespans and possible postponement of replacement assemblies this could just be the tip of a major iceberg unfolding. Too many conflicts, too many deployments in too short a time period is the formula for disaster. Congress needs to stop the “sequester” B.S. On funding. Let’s get our collective heads out of our collective rectums legislators and bring our military back to where it belongs.
Former Active duty Marine Corps Naval Aviator, (F4 Phantom driver, Vietnam, 66, 67, 68).