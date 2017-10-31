AOPA’s Tampa Fly-In A Success

On October 27th and 28th, AOPA held the last of its four planned fly-ins for the year. 5,478 attendees—along with 339 aircraft—showed up at Peter O. Knight Airport (KTPF) in Tampa, Florida, for the two-day event. AOPA reports that 2,400 people came on Friday alone, the day the event’s workshop sessions were held. In addition to the workshops, which included IFR refresher, water survival and owner maintenance sessions, there were more than 50 aircraft on display and 57 exhibitors in the exhibit hangar. The final event was a Pilot Town Hall, where AOPA brought attendees up-to-date on its goals, such as continued opposition to ATC privatization and addressing FBO pricing practices.

Though this is the last one for this year, AOPA’s 2018 schedule is already set. The first 2018 fly-in will be held at Missoula International Airport (KMSO) in Missoula, Montana, June 15-16. It will be followed by Santa Fe Municipal Airport (KSAF) in Santa Fe, New Mexico (September 14-15), Southern Illinois Airport (KMDH) in Carbondale, Illinois (October 5-6), and Jack Edwards Airport (KJKA) in Gulf Shores, AL (October 26-27).

