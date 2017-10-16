Published October 16, 2017 ATC Privatization: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views Let us know what you think about the latest suggested plan for privatizing ATC in the U.S. By Plane & Pilot What are your views on Congress’ ATC Privatization plans?The plan makes great sense and will result in smaller government and a better, more efficient air traffic control system.The plan has some inherent flaws, but it will be better than the ATC system we have now.There are too many risks. There might be some good parts to the plan, but we’re better off sticking with what we’ve got.Our current ATC system might have its flaws, but it’s the best in the world and we’d be crazy to get rid of it.Email Yes! I would like to receive the FREE eNewsletter. Sign me up!
14 thoughts on “ATC Privatization: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views”
There are many examples of the government turning over something to save money only to find they are at the mercy of rising costs by a contractor. Reduced service and rising costs coupled with no accountability will be the only outcome.
Why not link to the “plan” that you infer has reached some state of completeness? Your stance on this topic has been knee- jerk at best and hysterical on the whole. What you’re not saying – the buried lead – is that many GA pilots don’t want to pay for the services they receive.
A whole lot of people with more flight time and Aviation Experience think we should keep what we have . No harm in trying to improve a situation, but in this case it works pretty well. Regards
Would be yet another nail in the coffin for the average GA devotee!
Would we hand over control of the Interstate highway system to a private trucking company, and trust that they would see to the concerns of the average car driver? Of course not! Privatizing gain and socializing risk is a recipe for disaster.
Alaska FAA still runs the flight service stations in that great state. Wonder why, well
the pilots and people of Alaska convinced their U.S. Senator and Congress representatives
that it was not in the best interest that they liked what they had knowing how much the
U.S. Government screwed up when they semi-privatized the U.S. Postal System, and the
highly cost to the taxpayers in all transportation be it land, sea or air that they have tried
to run, it is a mess. We do not want to see the major airlines over see the ATC system
and increase the cost of trying to provide better service than we now have. It is the best
safest and best in the world. It is not broken or antiquated so why screw it up by turning
it over the control of the airlines?
When the FAA was know as the FAA Agency and had control of its own budget that is when the modernization of the ATC system started and resulted in making it the best
of the best, which it still is!
Like most things it is best to keep what is working well and spend our energy and on improving what needs improvement. What we have now works darn well!
As a 35+ year retired air traffic controller and active ATP I support the move to privatize. Most people have no idea the wasteful spending that goes on within the FAA. Shameful.
We as tax payers need to demand better
We are already paying for the services via the fuel tax. What we don’t want is an aviation system run by the airlines with little to no GA consideration, which is precisely what has been proposed in the current “plan”. Inevitably, this will result in increased costs and reduced services for GA.
The “magic of the marketplace” that is touted as a key advantage of privatization doesn’t work in the system proposed because it is a non-profit organization and competition is prohibited by law. The chief argument for the privatized approach is reliable access to funding, but money borrowed by a private operator would come with interest charges and those costs would be passed on to the customer base. That would increase the cost of the system. The major flaws with our current system reside in Congress, not with the FAA. If Congress would appropriate funds for federal agencies through regular order, the FAA would have adequate resources to complete their NextGen upgrades without relying on a fee for use structure. Any effort to privatize would inevitably refocus spending on airports with the most use, denying funding to many small GA airports across the country. Loss of those airports would further weaken the national aviation infrastructure and would make it harder for aspiring pilots to find places to train and learn the skills needed by tomorrow’s commercial aviation network.
If Mr. Nardulli is involved with aviation he should know that GA pilots do pay for the services they receive through their aircraft fuel purchases.
We were certainly sceptical before Canada privatized our Air Navigation System, but the result has been just fine.
Dear Mr. Nardulli,
Here is a link to the complete text of H.R. 2997, also called the 21st Century AIRR Act: https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2997/text. This bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and contains provisions “to transfer operation of air traffic services currently provided by the Federal Aviation Administration to a separate not-for-profit corporate entity…” Many general and business aviation pilots and organizations have expressed concerns about this bill, specifically regarding the lack of Congressional oversight, unbalanced representation, increased cost to our government and potential for restricted access to airspace and services. If you are interested in learning more about where those concerns are coming from, a good resource is http://www.atcnotforsale.com.
All the best,
Kate O’Connor
Associate Editor, Plane & Pilot
Pilots are generally a risk-adverse lot. That’s a quality that often keeps us alive. So it is no surprise that general aviation and recreational pilots in the US would rather deal with ‘the devil they know’ than gamble with something that is only an abstract concept at this stage. I should know—I was an adamant opponent of the creation of NAV Canada back in the ‘90s. Since then, however, I have found little to complain about. In fact, on the contrary, the government (Canadian) of the day went on to kill a lingering budget deficit and turn the economy around.