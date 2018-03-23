Bulldog’s Sweet But Sad Mental Health Issues Are Cured By Flying

In a heart-warming video, pilot Bradley Friesen shares the story of his pup, Bentley, who goes through the world seemingly afraid of every other thing he comes into contact with, from an electrical cord lying across the ground to the shiny surface of a polished floor.

As it turns out, the cure is nothing else but flying. Watch as Bentley goes flying and how that experience changes his outlook on the world, something that every pilot knows by heart.

