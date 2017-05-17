The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the crash of an Icon A5 LSA amphibian at Lake Berryessa, California, early last week. The report makes clear why the company hinted early on that it was confident the airplane was not to blame.
Killed in the crash were longtime Icon employee, engineer and chief pilot Jon Karkow and new Icon employee Cagri Sever. The flight, Icon said, “was Sever’s first in the A5 and was set to be his introduction to the product he would soon be working on” in his new position as director of engineering.
In the report, the NTSB wrote that:
A witness, who was in a boat on Lake Berryessa, reported observing the accident airplane flying over the lake about 30 to 50 feet above the water, at what seemed to be a low speed. The witness stated that the airplane passed by their position and entered a nearby cove, traveling in a northerly direction. The witness heard the engine "rev up" as the airplane drifted to the right side of the cove. Subsequently, the airplane pitched upward and entered a left turn, just before it traveled beyond the witness's field of view. The witness stated that he heard the sound of impact shortly after losing visual site of the airplane.
Soon after the accident, Icon suspended all flight operations in the A5, of which there are around 20 flying. The accident airplane was registered to a private individual but was being operated by Icon, a common practice between aircraft owners and the manufacturer. But soon after it had the opportunity to review the early evidence, Icon cleared the fleet for regular flight operations.
A full NTSB report is not expected for months.
4 thoughts on “Cause Of Icon Crash Revealed: NTSB Preliminary Report”
So what is the preliminary cause of the accident?
Got low and slow,
Then trapped in a cove,
And nowhere to go,
Then loss of contro’.
Appears left wing stalled when pilot pulled back on the stick/yoke.
Spin-resistant but not stall-proof.
And not pilot-proof. Not even experienced-pilot-proof. The news sometimes includes stories of pilots or sports legends or other people who have lots of experience who make an elementary mistake – out of overconfidence or carelessness or whatever – and suffer serious consequences. Every student pilots is taught not to get caught in the situation that this pilot found himself in. But human nature can override good sense even in (an maybe especially in?) people who think they have everything under control and don’t need to follow the rules.
This crash could raise a serious issue for Icon. They’ve heavily marketed their airplane as a low-altitude fun machine, something like an airborne jet ski. Their training program had better emphasize the dangers of the type of maneuver that this pilot performed. Otherwise, lives could be lost, the company could be lost, and the most promising future of GA could be lost.
I’ve always been weary about the Icon basically encouraging low level flying, since the airplane’s only advantage is flying around lakes…which often have cliffs,mountains and coves around them.