CESSNA 182 “SKYLANE”

STANDARD DATA: Seats 4. Gross wt. 3,100. Empty wt. 1,720. Fuel capacity 92. Engine 230-hp Continental.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 168. Cruise mph 163. Stall mph 56. Initial climb rate 865. Ceiling 14,900. Range 945. Takeoff distance (50') 1,515. Landing distance (50') 1,350. STANDARD DATA: (Turbo 182) Seats 4. Gross wt. 3,100. Empty wt. 1,725. Fuel capacity 92. Engine 235-hp turbocharged Lycoming.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 193. Cruise mph 181. Stall mph 56. Initial climb rate 965. Ceiling 20,000. Range 857. Takeoff (50') 1,475. Landing (50') 1,350.

Because of its extra size and power, many consider the 182 Skylane as the best all-round Cessna ever built. The only other fixed-gear four-place airplane that has chalked up more sales is its little brother, the 172 Skyhawk. Using the 180 series airframe, Cessna installed a tricycle landing gear, and the 182 came into being. The deluxe Skylane model appeared in 1958 and, along with most of the Cessna line, the swept vertical fin was added in 1960. The wrap-around rear window and electric flaps were new features in 1962.

With a constant-speed prop in front of a 230-hp Continental engine, the 182 Skylane carries four adults, their luggage, and a full load of fuel at 160 mph for more than 600 miles. A spacious panel provides ample room for installation of full IFR equipment for the instrument-rated owner. The 1969 features included a restyled panel with electro-lummescent lighting and a revised flap control indicator that retained the preselect feature. In 1972, a tubular spring-steel gear was installed on the 182 Skylane, bringing what was formerly a maximum landing weight of 2,800 pounds up to the gross weight of 2,950. Other changes included the addition of cuffed leading edges similar to the Robertson wing; restyled gear fairings, wing root fairings, fuel tank covers, fin tip, and rudder fairings to improve airflow and reduce drag; new stronger wheels and brakes; and optional

electric elevator trim.

For 1977, the Skylane made use of a new powerplant that is capable of providing 230 hp at 200 RPMs less than the previous engine. Also, its higher compression ratio makes more efficient use of readily available 100-octane fuel. The Skylane will fly about 52 miles farther than its predecessors. A bonded wing added in 1979 provides an added standard fuel capacity of 12 gallons more than the previous year’s optional longrange tanks, or 1,013 miles at 166 mph compared to 599 miles with the earlier standard tanks. There is also the added benefit of a decrease in unusable fuel.

For 1981, the Skylane was joined by a turbocharged stablemate powered by the same turbocharged 235-hp Lycoming engine found in the Turbo Skylane RG. Both the Skylane and Turbo Skylane now have a 3,100-pound maximum takeoff weight. That gives the normally aspirated Skylane 150 pounds of extra takeoff weight. The Turbo 182 has a top speed of 168 knots and cruises at 158 knots at 75% power and 20,000 feet and 145 knots (167 mph) at 75% power and 10,000 feet. When production of Piper’s Turbo Dakota discontinued, the Turbo Skylane was the only player in its class.