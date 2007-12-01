Cessna 1965 182H Skylane

By Staff

cessna
Engine make/model: Cont. O-470R
Horsepower: 230
TBO hrs.: 1500
Propeller: Const. spd.
Landing gear type: Tri/Fixed
Gross weight (lbs.): 2800
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 1560
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 1240
Fuel (gals.): 79
Wingspan: 36 ft. 2 in.
Overall length: 27 ft. 10 in.
Height: 9 ft.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 174
Seating capacity: 4
Cabin width (in.): 45
Cabin height (in.): 46
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 120
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power: 140
65% power: 133
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):  
75% power: 655
65% power: 735
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power: 13.9
65% power: 12.1
   
Estimated endurance (65% power with 1-hr. reserve): 5 hrs. 12 mins.
Stall speed (gear, flaps down) (knots): 48
Best rate of climb (fpm): 980
Service ceiling (ft.): 18,900
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 625
Landing ground roll (ft.): 590
 

One thought on “Cessna 1965 182H Skylane

  1. I’m glad to see the old girl still flying…

    My dad Frank Janacek was the orginal owner and bought it new back in 1965. He flew mostly for pleasure but there were times that it was used for his construction business. He had a fly club where others had the use of it…..but because of certain financial deals…he was forced to sell it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *