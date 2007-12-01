|
|
Cessna 1965 182H Skylane
|Engine make/model:
|Cont. O-470R
|Horsepower:
|230
|TBO hrs.:
|1500
|Propeller:
|Const. spd.
|Landing gear type:
|Tri/Fixed
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|2800
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|1560
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|1240
|Fuel (gals.):
|79
|Wingspan:
|36 ft. 2 in.
|Overall length:
|27 ft. 10 in.
|Height:
|9 ft.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|174
|Seating capacity:
|4
|Cabin width (in.):
|45
|Cabin height (in.):
|46
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|120
|
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power:
|140
|65% power:
|133
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):
|75% power:
|655
|65% power:
|735
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power:
|13.9
|65% power:
|12.1
|Estimated endurance (65% power with 1-hr. reserve):
|5 hrs. 12 mins.
|Stall speed (gear, flaps down) (knots):
|48
|Best rate of climb (fpm):
|980
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|18,900
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|625
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|590
One thought on “Cessna 1965 182H Skylane”
I’m glad to see the old girl still flying…
My dad Frank Janacek was the orginal owner and bought it new back in 1965. He flew mostly for pleasure but there were times that it was used for his construction business. He had a fly club where others had the use of it…..but because of certain financial deals…he was forced to sell it.