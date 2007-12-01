|
|
Cessna 1985 P210R
|Engine make/model:
|Cont. TSIO-520CF
|Horsepower:
|325
|TBO hrs.:
|1600
|Propeller type:
|CS
|Landing Gear type:
|Tri./Retr.
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|4100
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|2471
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|1629
|Fuel (lbs.):
|115
|Wingspan:
|33 ft. 5 in.
|Overall length:
|28 ft. 4 in.
|Height:
|9 ft. 8 in.
|Seating capacity:
|6
|Cabin width (in.):
|42
|Cabin height (in.):
|48
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|200
|
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power:
|210
|65% power:
|196
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):
|75% power:
|1045
|65% power:
|1137
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power:
|18.2
|65% power:
|15.8
|Estimated endurance (65% power with 1-hr. reserve) (hrs):
|6 hrs.
|Stall speed (gear, flaps down) (knots):
|55
|Best rate of climb (fpm):
|1150
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|23,000
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|1325
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|840
One thought on “Cessna 1985 P210R”
Wrong Wingspan!