Cessna 1985 P210R

Engine make/model: Cont. TSIO-520CF
Horsepower: 325
TBO hrs.: 1600
Propeller type: CS
Landing Gear type: Tri./Retr.
Gross weight (lbs.): 4100
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 2471
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 1629
Fuel (lbs.): 115
Wingspan: 33 ft. 5 in.
Overall length: 28 ft. 4 in.
Height: 9 ft. 8 in.
Seating capacity: 6
Cabin width (in.): 42
Cabin height (in.): 48
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 200
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power: 210
65% power: 196
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):  
75% power: 1045
65% power: 1137
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power: 18.2
65% power: 15.8
   
Estimated endurance (65% power with 1-hr. reserve) (hrs): 6 hrs.
Stall speed (gear, flaps down) (knots): 55
Best rate of climb (fpm): 1150
Service ceiling (ft.): 23,000
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 1325
Landing ground roll (ft.): 840
 

