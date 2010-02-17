CESSNA 205/206/“STATIONAIR”

STANDARD DATA: (Stationair 6) Seats 6. Gross wt. 3,600. Empty wt. 1,927. Fuel capacity 92. Engine 285-hp Continental (300 hp at takeoff).

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 179. Cruise mph 169. Stall mph 62. Initial climb rate 920. Ceiling 14,800. Range 783. Takeoff distance (50') 1,780. Landing distance (50') 1,395. STANDARD DATA: (Turbo Stationair) Seats 6. Gross wt. 3,600. Empty wt. 2,003. Fuel capacity 92. Engine 285-hp turbocharged Continental (310 hp, at takeoff).

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 200. Cruise mph 192. Stall mph 62. Initial climb rate 1,010. Ceiling 27,000. Range 737. Takeoff distance (50') 1,640. Landing distance (50') 1,395. STANDARD DATA: (205) Seats 6. Gross wt. 3,300. Empty wt. 1,750. Fuel capacity 84. Engine 260-hp Continental.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 165. Cruise mph 158. Stall mph 57. Initial climb rate 965. Ceiling 16,100. Range 915. Takeoff distance (50') 1,465. Landing distance (50') 1,510. STANDARD DATA: (U206) Seats 4-6. Gross wt. 3,600. Empty wt. 1,710. Fuel capacity 65-84. Engine 300-hp Continental.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 174. Cruise mph 164. Stall mph 61. Initial climb rate 920. Ceiling 14,800. Range 650-830. Takeoff distance (50') 1,780. Landing distance (50') 1,395. STANDARD DATA: (P-206) Seats 6. Gross wt. 3,600. Empty wt. 1,820. Fuel capacity 65. Engine 285-hp Continental.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 174. Cruise mph 164. Stall mph 61. Initial climb rate 920. Ceiling 14,800. Range 650-830. Takeoff distance (50') 1,780. Landing distance (50') 1,395. STANDARD DATA: (TU206) Seats 4-6. Gross wt. 3,600. Empty wt. 1,795. Fuel capacity 65-84. Engine 285-hp turbocharged Continental.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 200. Cruise mph 182. Stall mph 61. Initial climb rate 1,030. Ceiling 26,300. Range 700-890. Takeoff distance (50') 1,810. Landing distance (50') 1,395. STANDARD DATA: (TP206) Seats 6. Gross wt. 3,600. Empty wt. 1,915. Fuel capacity 65. Engine 285-hp turbocharged Continental.

The Cessna 205 was introduced in 1962 as an advanced version of the Skylane. It had an enlarged cabin to house six passengers and a 260-hp Continental engine. In 1964, this aircraft evolved into the Model 206, which was in turn available in three versions: U206 Super Skywagon, P206 Utility, and P206 Super Skylane. All three were powered by the 285-hp Continental engine. The Super Skywagon featured conical-camber wingtips, a tailplane of greater span, larger flaps, and double cargo doors for easy loading. The Utility version had only the usual passenger door, while the Super Skylane was the deluxe six-seat version with passenger doors on both sides in the front and a third on the rear portside. Starting in 1966, these versions also became available with turbocharging, and in 1968 the Super Skywagon’s horsepower was boosted to 300. The 300-hp turbosystem Super Skywagon provided excellent over-the-weather capability with its 26,300-foot service ceiling. To permit full use of its high-altitude performance, a 76 cu. ft. oxygen system (three to four hours) included a pilot’s mask with built-in microphone, five passenger oxygen masks, and other essentials.

By 1971, Cessna replaced the 206 series with the Stationair and Turbo Stationair in order to emphasize the difference between these streamlined cargo/utility aircraft and the conventional-geared 180/185 models. The Stationair and the Turbo Stationair retained the 285- hp Continental used in all previous models. All Stationairs were fitted with double cargo doors on the starboard side and could be converted easily from cargo to passenger configuration. The doors can accommodate a 4 x 3 x 3-foot crate and can also be removed for photography missions or air drops. Though the basic Stationair engine is rated at 285 hp for maximum continuous operation, it delivers up to 300 hp for takeoff.

For 1977, the turbocharged Continental powerplant was refined to deliver the same continuous power at 100 RPMs less, while its available takeoff horsepower was increased from 300 to 310. Just as before, the normally aspirated engine in the Stationair provides 300 hp for takeoff. In 1978, the Stationair 6 and Turbo Stationair 6 introduced club seating in the Cessna single engine line, replacing the 206 and Turbo Stationair. In 1979, the major change was the addition of 16 gallons of fuel, with the change to 92-gallon fuel tanks as standard equipment.

In 1980, anti-icing was added as an option. The same as used on the Skylane RG, it included propeller anti-ice, windshield anti-ice, heated pitot tube and stall warning, plus an ice detector light. Standard features for 1981 models included improved avionics cooling, a new muffler for the normally aspirated model, and an anti-precipitation static antenna when factory installed radios were ordered.