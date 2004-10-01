|
Cessna Turbo Skylane RG II N756GZ
|Base/used Price:
|$35,000
|Engine make/model:
|Lycoming 0-540L3C5D
|[email protected]:
|[email protected]
|Horsepower for takeoff:
|235
|TBO hrs.:
|2000
|Fuel type:
|100LL
|Propeller type/diameter:
|Constant speed/82
|Landing gear type:
|Tri./Retr.
|Max ramp weight (lbs.):
|3112
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|3100
|Landing weight (lbs.):
|3100
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|1815
|Empty weight, as tested (lbs):
|1934
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|1297
|Useful load, as tested (lbs):
|1166
|Payload, full std. fuel, as tested (lbs.):
|650
|Usable fuel, std. (gals.):
|88
|Oil capacity (qts.):
|9
|Wingspan:
|36 ft.
|Overall length:
|28 ft. 7.5 in.
|Height:
|8 ft. 11 in.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|174
|Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.):
|17.8
|Power loading (lbs./hp.):
|13.2
|Wheel base:
|5 ft. 4 in.
|Wheel track (ft.):
|9
|Wheel size, nose (in.):
|5
|Wheel size, mains (in.):
|6
|Seating capacity:
|4
|Cabin doors:
|2
|Cabin width (in.):
|42
|Cabin height (in.):
|48.5
|Baggage capacity, two areas (lbs.):
|120/80
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power:
|128
|65% power:
|121*
|55% power:
|110*
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):
|75% power:
|444
|65% power:
|487
|55% power:
|522
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power:
|10.0*
|65% power:
|9.0*
|55% power:
|8.0*
|Vs (kts.):
|45
|Best rate of climb, SL (fpm):
|667
|Best rate of climb, 8,000 ft. (fpm):
|400*
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|15,100
|Takeoff distance (ft.):
|1135
|Takeoff over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.):
|1608
|Landing distance (ft.):
|920
|Landing over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.):
|1400
|* estimated
|Sources: Jane's All The World's Aircraft and New Piper Aircraft
One thought on “Cessna Turbo Skylane RG II N756GZ”
Your performance and fuel burn for the Cessna T182RG is badly off. Looks like a Cherokee 180/Archer.