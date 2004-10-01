Cessna Turbo Skylane RG II N756GZ


cessna
Base/used Price: $35,000
Engine make/model: Lycoming 0-540L3C5D
[email protected]: [email protected]
Horsepower for takeoff: 235
TBO hrs.: 2000
Fuel type: 100LL
Propeller type/diameter: Constant speed/82
Landing gear type: Tri./Retr.
Max ramp weight (lbs.): 3112
Gross weight (lbs.): 3100
Landing weight (lbs.): 3100
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 1815
Empty weight, as tested (lbs): 1934
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 1297
Useful load, as tested (lbs): 1166
Payload, full std. fuel, as tested (lbs.): 650
Usable fuel, std. (gals.): 88
Oil capacity (qts.): 9
Wingspan: 36 ft.
Overall length: 28 ft. 7.5 in.
Height: 8 ft. 11 in.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 174
Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.): 17.8
Power loading (lbs./hp.): 13.2
Wheel base: 5 ft. 4 in.
Wheel track (ft.): 9
Wheel size, nose (in.): 5
Wheel size, mains (in.): 6
Seating capacity: 4
Cabin doors: 2
Cabin width (in.): 42
Cabin height (in.): 48.5
Baggage capacity, two areas (lbs.): 120/80
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power: 128
65% power: 121*
55% power: 110*
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):  
75% power: 444
65% power: 487
55% power: 522
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power: 10.0*
65% power: 9.0*
55% power: 8.0*
   
Vs (kts.): 45
Best rate of climb, SL (fpm): 667
Best rate of climb, 8,000 ft. (fpm): 400*
Service ceiling (ft.): 15,100
Takeoff distance (ft.): 1135
Takeoff over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.): 1608
Landing distance (ft.): 920
Landing over 50-ft. obstacle (ft.): 1400
 
* estimated
Sources: Jane's All The World's Aircraft and New Piper Aircraft

One thought on “Cessna Turbo Skylane RG II N756GZ

  1. Your performance and fuel burn for the Cessna T182RG is badly off. Looks like a Cherokee 180/Archer.

