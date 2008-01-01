Cirrus SR22-G3

Base price: $371,200
Engine make/model: Continental IO-550-N
[email protected]: [email protected]
Gross weight (lbs.): 3400
Landing weight (lbs.): 3400
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 2230
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 1170
Useable fuel, std. (gals.): 92
Wingspan: 38 ft. 4 in.
Overall length: 26 ft.
Height: 8 ft. 9 in.
Cabin width (in.): 49
Cabin height (in.): 50
 
PERFORMANCE
Max cruise speed (kts.): 185
Range, 65% power (nm): 1049
Range, 55% power (nm): 1170
Vso (kts.): 60
Best rate of climb, SL (fpm): 1400
Service ceiling (ft.): 17,500
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 1028
Takeoff over 50-ft.
obstacle (ft.):		 1594
Landing ground roll (ft.): 1141
Landing over 50 ft. obstacle (ft.): 2344
 
Source: Cirrus Design

  1. Does the engine come with gami injectors or the ones from Continental? If from Continental has anyone checked their accuracy with an accurate fuel flow meter and EGT setup in the plane. Not on a test stand at the factory.

