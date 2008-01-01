|
|
Cirrus SR22-G3
|Base price:
|$371,200
|Engine make/model:
|Continental IO-550-N
|[email protected]:
|[email protected]
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|3400
|Landing weight (lbs.):
|3400
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|2230
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|1170
|Useable fuel, std. (gals.):
|92
|Wingspan:
|38 ft. 4 in.
|Overall length:
|26 ft.
|Height:
|8 ft. 9 in.
|Cabin width (in.):
|49
|Cabin height (in.):
|50
|
PERFORMANCE
|Max cruise speed (kts.):
|185
|Range, 65% power (nm):
|1049
|Range, 55% power (nm):
|1170
|Vso (kts.):
|60
|Best rate of climb, SL (fpm):
|1400
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|17,500
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|1028
|Takeoff over 50-ft.
obstacle (ft.):
|1594
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|1141
|Landing over 50 ft. obstacle (ft.):
|2344
|Source: Cirrus Design
One thought on “Cirrus SR22-G3”
Does the engine come with gami injectors or the ones from Continental? If from Continental has anyone checked their accuracy with an accurate fuel flow meter and EGT setup in the plane. Not on a test stand at the factory.