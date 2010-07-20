|
|
CIRRUS SR22T
|Base Price:
|
$525,900
|Engine make/model:
|Continental TSIO-550K
|Horsepower
|315
|Propeller type:
|CS
|TBO (hrs.):
|2000
|Fuel type:
|100, 100LL (94 UL is
pending certification)
|Landing gear:
|Tri./Retr.
|Max takeoff weight (lbs.):
|3400
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|2390
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|1010
|Usable fuel, std. (gals./lbs.):
|92/552
|Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.):
|458
|Wingspan:
|38 ft. 4 in.
|Overall length (ft.):
|26
|Height:
|8 ft. 9 in.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|150
|Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.):
|22.7
|Power loading (lbs./hp):
|0.8
|Wheel size:
|6.00 x 6
|Seating capacity:
|4
|Cabin doors:
|2
|Cabin width (in.):
|48
|Cabin height (in.):
|50
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|130
|
PERFORMANCE
|
Max cruise speed (kts.):
|214
|Fuel consumption, max cruise (gph):
|18.6
|Vso (kts.):
|60
|Best rate of climb, SL (fpm):
|1250
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|25,000
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|853
|Takeoff over 50 ft. obstacle (ft.):
|1312
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|1161
|Landing over 50 ft. (ft.):
|2172
|Source: Cirrus Aircraft
One thought on “Cirrus SR22T”
This plane is awesome ! Can you send me more photos of it ?