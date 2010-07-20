Cirrus SR22T

CIRRUS SR22T
Base Price:

$525,900
Engine make/model: Continental TSIO-550K
Horsepower 315
Propeller type: CS
TBO (hrs.): 2000
Fuel type: 100, 100LL (94 UL is
pending certification)
Landing gear: Tri./Retr.
Max takeoff weight (lbs.): 3400
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 2390
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 1010
Usable fuel, std. (gals./lbs.): 92/552
Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.): 458
Wingspan: 38 ft. 4 in.
Overall length (ft.): 26
Height: 8 ft. 9 in.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 150
Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.): 22.7
Power loading (lbs./hp): 0.8
Wheel size: 6.00 x 6
Seating capacity: 4
Cabin doors: 2
Cabin width (in.): 48
Cabin height (in.): 50
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 130
 
PERFORMANCE

Max cruise speed (kts.):

 214
Fuel consumption, max cruise (gph): 18.6
Vso (kts.): 60
Best rate of climb, SL (fpm): 1250
Service ceiling (ft.): 25,000
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 853
Takeoff over 50 ft. obstacle (ft.): 1312
Landing ground roll (ft.): 1161
Landing over 50 ft. (ft.): 2172
Source: Cirrus Aircraft  

