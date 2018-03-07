Coming Soon: Women In Aviation Conference

The 29th annual Women in Aviation Conference is just around the corner. The event will be held March 22-24 in Reno, Nevada. The conference is organized by Women in Aviation International (WAI). Events will include keynote speakers, workshops, educational sessions on everything from aviation writing to bush flying, an exhibit hall and scholarship awards.

Sessions scheduled at the conference cover a remarkably broad range of topics, including military flying, general aviation, UAS/drones, aviation history, maintenance, leadership, and, well, the list goes on. Suffice to say, if you like flying, there’s probably something happening that will catch your interest. Saturday programming also includes Girls in Aviation Day, which features hands-on aviation activities for young women between the ages of 8 and 17. The conference officially begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 22nd, though there is a ticketed tour of Naval Air Station Fallon (home of Top Gun) set up on March 21st for those who arrive early.

The first Women in Aviation Conference was held in March of 1990 at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott campus. Just 150 people showed up. Last year, more than 4,500 people attended from 19 countries with similar numbers expected again this year.

