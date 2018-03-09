Cool New Garmin Displays Get FAA, EASA Certs

Garmin announced this week that it had earned FAA and EASA approval for its new-gen TXi displays. There are a few TXi models for different classes of planes and different applications. Oh, and they are dubbed “TXi” for a reason. The Garmin NXi suite, the next-gen version of the G1000 platform, lacks the “T” in TXi, the “T” standing for “touchscreen.” Yes, a retrofit touchscreen display for Part 23 Airplanes. I said it was cool. I demoed them at NBAA and was blown away. Garmin says that was the general reception.

There are two 7-inch engine monitoring models, one in landscape mode and one in portrait mode, and two 10.6 inch models which can serve as both the primary and multifunction displays for planes light and not so light. The G500 version is for Part 23 planes less than 6,000 pounds and the G600 version, for those 6,000 pounds or more. The displays start at $11,995 for the 10.6-inch G500 TXi and go up to $24,995 for the 10.6-inch G600.

The displays are being positioned initially as retrofit displays, though their forerunners, the G500 and G600 displays, wound up going into a number of new-aircraft models which for one reason or the other didn’t make sense to undergo the complex development of a full-up integrated G1000 suite. So, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen with the TXi models, either. As it is right now, the displays are retrofittable into hundreds of light planes, and we expect them to be really hot sellers.

Here’s what they bring to the table. The displays, which have integrated AHRS and air data sensors, are customizable, scalable and adaptable. The pilot can set the 10.6-inch model up to display both PFD and MFD data, so one display does it all. Or a 7-inch engine monitoring display can be optionally set up to serve as an approved standby instrument with the installation of a backup battery with smart reversionary mode. The units are compatible with the new Garmin GFC 600 retrofit autopilot, and they can interface with numerous third party autopilots, as well.

They are also, no surprise, part of Garmin’s extensive Connext Wireless connectivity ecosystem, and there’s a long list of additional functions and features.

To learn more, go to Garmin Aviation.