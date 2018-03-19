Crash Update: Cirrus SR22 Lands On SR20 In Florida

The occupants of two Cirrus aircraft, an SR22 and an SR20, were all unhurt when the SR22 landed on top of an SR20 landing in front of it. One of the planes was part-owned by former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Kyle Brady, but Brady was not onboard the aircraft. Reports from local media were that one of Brady’s co-owners was flying the SR22.

The crash took place at Lt. Kay Larkin Field in Palatka, Florida, located about halfway between Orlando and Jacksonville. Larkin is an uncontrolled airport. There was no word for now on whether the pilots were in communication with each other on Larkin’s Unicom frequency.

The accident seems consistent with a type of landing accident that is relatively rare but continues to happen from time to time when one plane loses track of the other landing just below it and immediately in front of it. The common denominator in these crashes is that the second airplane is usually a low wing plane. But even when it’s a high wing plane traffic just ahead and below it can effectively disappear beneath the nose of the airplane, especially when it’s in the landing configuration.

The NTSB is investigating the mishap.