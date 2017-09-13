A video showing a Cessna 172 hitting a tree has been released by the Plainville Police Department. Thankfully—and astonishingly— the pilot, 79-year-old Manfred Forst, sustained only minor injuries. He has already been released from the hospital.
It has been reported that the Cessna 172P, N54463, departed Robertson Field Airport (4B8) in Plainville, Connecticut. The crash occurred at around 11:30 Monday morning after the plane performed a wheels-on-pavement go-around from Runway 2. The aircraft made a sharp right turn on climb out, dodged one tree, hit another and came to rest in the parking lot of a business adjacent to the airport.
The accident airplane was a 1981 model owned by Interstate Aviation, Inc., an aircraft rental, air charter and flight training business. The airplane was rented to the pilot prior to the crash. Several sources have mentioned a fuel leak, though it is uncertain if that occurred before the crash or was caused by the impact. The usual suspects are investigating.
6 thoughts on “Crazy Plainville Plane Crash Caught On Video”
i am sure the reflexs and spatial judgment of an 79 year old should come under question at some point for everyones safety you have to know when to hang em up
This pilot’s cartwheel landing, whether intentional or not, was reminiscent of the technique WWII Navy pilots used to ditch in rough seas: catch one wingtip in the waves and cartwheel the plane, rather than suffering a high-inertia, jolting stop or flip.
I hope I’ll still be flying when I’m 79. Glad to hear he was unhurt.
There are old pilots and there are bold pilots. This guy has been a pilot for a long time. Good for him. I have seen a lot younger pilots screw up a whole lot worse
Why are his flaps extended on take off after a touch and go…….mmmmmm!
While probably not planned, using the aircraft to dissipate the G’s during the crash helps keep the pilot/pax safer in a crash. I’ve seen several videos where aircraft have gone wing over wing or ripped off wings on trees/poles and occupants have survived, some with only minor injuries.