Dynon Gets FAA Thumbs-Up For Flat Panels In 172s

The initial approval is expected to lead to many additional STCs for other planes

The new age of avionics for light aircraft has arrived with a vengeance this past year, and Dynon is at the forefront of that news today. The company announced that its SkyView HDX flat panel system has been granted FAA STC approval for installation in a range of Cessna 172 Skyhawk models, starting with the 1965 F-model and leading up to the S-model.

And it’s not a bare bones system at all. SkyView HDX comes with moving map, 2020-compliant ADS-B, complete engine monitoring with CHTs and EGTs, and even lean assist—no, we’ve never done that in a Skyhawk either. There’s traffic and weather display, and the standby is the Dynon EFIS-10A. With that backup, you can ditch your vacuum pump.

On top of that, and this is amazing, the system includes an integrated two-axis autopilot that will even fly IFR approaches when coupled with a compliant navigator, something Dynon does not offer.

The cost of the STC alone is $2,000, and the installations, as Dynon had planned, will be done at Dynon-affiliated shops in Texas, Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest, which will begin first installs, according to the company, “in the coming weeks.” We’ll keep you updated.

Learn more at Dynon Aviation.