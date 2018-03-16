For air traffic controllers looking to keep themselves occupied, the FAA has a few spots available at one of the busiest facilities in the world. According to its website, the agency is looking for qualified controllers for the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) and other ATC positions around the country. The New York TRACON handles traffic for John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport, as well as other fields in the New York Metropolitan area.

The window of opportunity is short: the FAA will only be taking application from March 19 until March 26, 2018. Requirements include being 35 or younger, U.S. citizenship, and at least 52 consecutive weeks of ATC experience. The FAA announcement also states that those who apply must be willing to work at any FAA ATC facility and might need to travel to the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City for specialized training. The job posting can be found at www.usajobs.gov.

