Published November 20, 2017 The FAA And Small Drones: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views Survey: What are your thoughts about the FAA and small drones, and coverage of the issue? By Plane & Pilot What are your thoughts about the FAA and small drones, and coverage of the issue? Do you own or plan to own a small (0.5-55 lbs) drone soon?YesNoAre you interested in reading coverage of drones as it relates to safety of the kinds of real aircraft we fly?YesNoDo you think the FAA should have the authority to regulate the registration of small drones?YesNoIf “yes,” what is the main reason you want the agency to keep track of small drones?To educate owners of small drones about airspace restrictionsTo be able to identify owners of drones that violate airspace or cause a near miss with an aircraftBoth of the aboveNeither of the aboveEmail Yes! I would like to receive the FREE eNewsletter. Sign me up!
One thought on “The FAA And Small Drones: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views”
As a lifelong certificated aviator (ATP, CFI, CFII, MEI) and drone owner/operator I support FAA and its attempts to educate, advise and inform drone operators about safety and airspace concerns. The involvement by FAA should, by no means, be so restrictive/punitive to prevent the growth of the industry. The capabilities of these flying photographic platforms are incredible and need to be preserved.