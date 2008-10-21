fairchild f-24

STANDARD DATA: Seats: 2; Gross weight: 1,750 lbs.; Empty weight: 1,102 lbs.; Engine: 145 hp Warner Scarab.

PERFORMANCE: Top speed: 133 mph; Cruise speed: 115 mph; Initial climb rate: 900 fpm; Service ceiling: 20,000 ft.; Range 350 nm.

Fairchild’s 24R four-seat cabin monoplane first appeared in 1939 and was produced for the civilian aircraft market until the United States entered World War II. In 1942, production of the F-24R was shifted to a military version, which was designated UC-61K. The F-24R is equipped with a 175 hp, six-cylinder, air-cooled Ranger engine that delivers a near 120 mph cruise speed for more than 600 miles. Other versions of the F-24 were powered by a 145 hp or 165 hp Warner Super Scarab radial, 200 hp inline Ranger and 450 hp Pratt & Whitney Wasp Junior. A close look at the landing gear assembly reveals Fairchild’s wide stance. Turns while taxiing are accomplished through the use of a steerable tailwheel, a point which challenges some of the F-24’s pilots because of the rearward location of the center of gravity. Construction of the F-24 is a steel-tube fuselage, heavily faired to shape with formers and spruce longerons. Wings are wooden with fabric covering.