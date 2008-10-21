|STANDARD DATA: Seats: 2; Gross weight: 1,750 lbs.; Empty weight: 1,102 lbs.; Engine: 145 hp Warner Scarab.
PERFORMANCE: Top speed: 133 mph; Cruise speed: 115 mph; Initial climb rate: 900 fpm; Service ceiling: 20,000 ft.; Range 350 nm.
Fairchild’s 24R four-seat cabin monoplane first appeared in 1939 and was produced for the civilian aircraft market until the United States entered World War II. In 1942, production of the F-24R was shifted to a military version, which was designated UC-61K. The F-24R is equipped with a 175 hp, six-cylinder, air-cooled Ranger engine that delivers a near 120 mph cruise speed for more than 600 miles. Other versions of the F-24 were powered by a 145 hp or 165 hp Warner Super Scarab radial, 200 hp inline Ranger and 450 hp Pratt & Whitney Wasp Junior. A close look at the landing gear assembly reveals Fairchild’s wide stance. Turns while taxiing are accomplished through the use of a steerable tailwheel, a point which challenges some of the F-24’s pilots because of the rearward location of the center of gravity. Construction of the F-24 is a steel-tube fuselage, heavily faired to shape with formers and spruce longerons. Wings are wooden with fabric covering.
FAIRCHILD F-24
My dad’s old plane. N77648, now in Australia.
This shot was from a series while flying near Catalina for the cover of Plane and Pilot sometime in the late 70’s early 80’s after he flew it all over Mexico.
Nice to know where the plane is. Used to be in Colorado USA. Belonged to Optometrist. I used to wash and wax the plane for airshows. Loved flying it. Fun rolling down the window while in the air.
