Coming up in less than two months is the annual edition of the Sport Aviation Expo. Based at Sebring, Florida’s impressive-sounding Multimodal Logistics Center, the Sport Aviation Expo has grown into a wider-ranging event than many of those first year attendees might have predicted. What initially attracted attention as an LSA gathering has grown into an event that hosts aircraft of many different types—okay, not many bizjets—from powered parachutes up through Part 23 certificated twins.

For many pilots, it’s a chance to get a head start on the show season and catch a lot of flying and a growing number of seminars, forums and special speakers, at a time in the year when many of us are just itching to get an excuse to go flying again. Featured speakers include former Space Shuttle Commander Story Musgrave, Women in Aviation International president Peggy Chabrian, and Captain Rhamani, the first woman fixed wing pilot in the Afghan Air Force. Plane & Pilot’s editor-in-chief Robert Goyer will be leading a panel discussion on the FAA’s new consensus approach to certification and will be asking special guests Tom Peghiny of Flight Design, Dan Johnson of LAMA and Sebastian Heintz, of Zenair for their feedback on how the process has gone and what the future holds.

The event runs from Wednesday, January 24th through Saturday, January 27th 2018.

Learn more at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo.