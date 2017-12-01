So, How Fast Are The New Carbon Cubs?

After the introduction of its award-winning Part 23 XCub last year, CubCrafters focused on its industry-leading Experimental model, the Carbon Cub and has introduced two new models. The EX-3 is the traditional Experimental Amateur Built model and the FX-3 is the factory-assist version.

Both airplanes feature three big improvements over the already popular Carbon Cub models (over 500 sold), including gross weight increases and faster cruise speeds—up to 130 mph—the latter thanks to a new engine/prop combination, along with aerodynamic improvements.

Both planes will feature the new, more streamlined cowl that the company developed for the XCub. Even more importantly, underneath that cowl is a new engine, and it’s not just new for the Carbon Cub, but new-new. The C363i engine, a four-cylinder, opposed, fuel-injected engine with electronic ignition, was a joint development of CubCrafters, Superior Air Parts and Aero Sport Power. The engine is paired with the same Hartzell Trailblazer prop as on the XCub, which we flew and reported on last year. The engine puts out 186+ horsepower, according to CubCrafters, and it has 9:1 compression ratio cylinders.

The company redesigned the airframe as well, with a beefed up wing, updated ailerons and flaps, a better-designed control stick and improved gear, much of which was borrowed from the design of the XCub.

CubCrafters says that it’s already delivering kits to customers. Look for more in Plane & Pilot soon.

