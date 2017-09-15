First Electric Aircraft Charging Station Built

If the future of aviation is electric, we’re going to need somewhere to plug our cheaper, quieter planes in. Slovenian light aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel has it covered. The company—in partnership with several university students—has developed and installed the first-ever taxi-up-and-plug-in public electric aircraft charging station.

One of Pipistrel’s Alpha Electro trainers was the first to use the new charging station. The aircraft battery was fully charged in an hour. The station is capable of charging two aircraft simultaneously. Financing for the project was provided by Slovenia’s Ministry of Education, Science and Sport, and the European Union’s European Social Fund.

Electric airplane tech is nothing new to Pipistrel. The company has a history of working on hybrid and electric aircraft projects, including the HYPSTAIR hybrid and the HY4, a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell/electric-powered four-seater that became the first of its kind to fly last year.

