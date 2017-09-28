Flying Musicians Association Scholarship Winner Solos

Music and aviation aren’t so different. Both require precision, discipline and a feel for the flow of things—something the Flying Musicians Association (FMA) knows quite well. In an effort to encourage high school musicians who are enthusiastic about aviation to follow their dreams, the FMA has been offering flight scholarships through its Solo program since 2015.

Recently, the first of the four 2017 scholarship recipients completed his first solo. 18-year-old violinist William Knauth of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, soloed at Piper Memorial Airport after 10.2 hours of flight time. He plans on continuing his flight training and is studying for the FAA knowledge exam.

For high school juniors and seniors interested in the program, nominations are open for 2018 FMA Solo scholarships. The scholarship covers flight training through the first solo (up to 15 hours) and assistance with gear and training materials. To be considered, students need to get a nomination from their music director, be 16 or older and able to attain either a 3rd Class FAA medical or state driver’s license. For those under 18, parental approval is also necessary.

Learn more about the FMA Solo Program.