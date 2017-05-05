ForeFlight And Jeppesen Team Up

By now you’ve probably heard that personal aviation app leader ForeFlight and airline app leader and av-data giant Jeppesen have teamed up. Jeppesen will be using ForeFlight’s highly regarded user interface to update its Jeppesen FlightDeck app and ForeFlight will be integrating Jeppesen terminal charts and Jepp data into its app, which is geared toward personal aviation users.

Jeppesen will benefit from the adoption of what it implied were large scale adoptions of elements (or more) of ForeFlight’s highly regarded user interface. ForeFlight will be able to offer its customers the highly respected Jeppesen charts on ForeFlight Mobile, which will be a valuable asset in solidifying its market share in Europe, where ForeFlight rival Garmin Pilot has made inroads with the introduction of its greatly enhanced European coverage. Garmin already offers Jeppesen charts as an option on its highly rated Garmin Pilot app, which can interface with Garmin’s popular panel-mount avionics—ForeFlight can also be used with certain Garmin avionics interfaces, as well, as part of an agreement the two companies announced last year.

ForeFlight says that pricing for its ForeFlight Mobile and Mobile Pro will be unaffected and that the Jeppesen data option will add $199 to the price. Prices for ForeFlight Mobile start at just under $100.

Learn more at ForeFlight and Jeppesen.