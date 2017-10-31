The Future Of Electrics: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views

Is there a future in electric aircraft? Tell us what you think.
electric aircraft charging station
  1. For all those folks who just like to make laps around the pattern or fly to the next airport for breakfast, an electric airplane will be ideal. It will eliminate much of the maintenance and waste associated with a piston engine — oil changes, spark plugs, air cleaners, etc. — and almost banish the vibration-caused problems that crack components. Propellers can be lighter because they will be driven smoothly, not with a series of pulses. Electric airplanes will be quieter, reducing the need for noise-cancelling materials and devices, and curtailing hearing damage. Less noise and fewer emissions should reduce the ire of airport neighbors. Their pilots won’t have to worry about succumbing to carbon monoxide fumes either. There will be no loss of power with altitude or high temperature.

    While long-range electric airplanes still seem to be in the future, I think an electric light sport would be superior to a piston-powered one in almost every way, with battery weight and duration setting their limits.

  2. I’m a big proponent of electric aircraft. Unfortunately, GA is stuck with an ossified industry, backward-looking market, and government regulatory apparatus that is only starting to become pro-active. I doubt that we’ll see as many electric airplanes flying as I’d like to see.

