GA Relief Flights Head For Puerto Rico

Volunteer groups are pitching in to take much needed supplies to the island

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico remains in desperate need of basic supplies. Much of the island still doesn’t have power and reserves of water, food and fuel are running low. As with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, GA groups are stepping up to help.

Support in the form of planes and pilots is particularly important for getting supplies overwater to the island, which took a direct hit from the Category 4 hurricane on September 20. Groups like Operation Airdrop, which was formed after Harvey, have begun ferrying supplies to Puerto Rico. Despite having come together only recently, Operation Airdrop has already grown to include more than 200 pilots. The volunteer group is currently flying a DC-8 to transport supplies. Also contributing are groups like AEROBridge, whose stated mission is to assist in times of catastrophic emergency by matching aircraft with emergency response teams and critical supplies.

For pilots looking to help, the best bet is to find a reputable disaster relief organization to coordinate with.

Learn more at Operation Airdrop and AEROBridge.