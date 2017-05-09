Game Over For Santa Monica Business Aviation?

Though the fight isn’t necessarily over yet, the Santa Monica airport is one huge step closer to closure. On May 4th, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied NBAA’s request for an injunction on the agreement between the FAA and the City of Santa Monica. Though the case isn’t dead—the parties involved still have to prove the agreement was reached legally—the City doesn’t have to wait to go forward with plans to have the airport closed by 2028.
First on the agenda: knocking 1,500 feet off of the runway. The City of Santa Monica has already awarded a contract for the runway shortening project to Aecom/Aeroplex. It is being reported that the project will cost $4 million and cause up to a 45% reduction in jet traffic. It is scheduled to be completed by December. If it is completed as planned, the runway will be just 3,500 feet long—game over for most business aviation at KSMO.
Though this is a heavy blow, according to NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen NBAA isn’t done yet, “For decades, NBAA has pursued all potential avenues for preserving business aviation access to Santa Monica Municipal Airport, and we will continue to exercise every remaining option for doing so.”
My federal dollars have been funding that airport and because if it Santa Monica has gained billions of dollars indirectly and directly as a result. They want to closest??? Then repay us what we invested!!!! Pay back is only fair!!!
I spoke recently with a resident who is on the committee opposed to the airport. She stated that jet traffic landed during restricted times, and simply paid the fine. If that is true, it is the fault of the pilots who are participating in this type of conduct. She was not opposed to the small GA planes, but was concerned as any resident would be, about off field “landings”. Shortening the runway is one way to reduce the problem, but it also punishes those who follow the rules. You can only piss off people so long before something bad happens.