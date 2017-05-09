Game Over For Santa Monica Business Aviation?

Though the fight isn’t necessarily over yet, the Santa Monica airport is one huge step closer to closure. On May 4th, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied NBAA’s request for an injunction on the agreement between the FAA and the City of Santa Monica. Though the case isn’t dead—the parties involved still have to prove the agreement was reached legally—the City doesn’t have to wait to go forward with plans to have the airport closed by 2028.

First on the agenda: knocking 1,500 feet off of the runway. The City of Santa Monica has already awarded a contract for the runway shortening project to Aecom/Aeroplex. It is being reported that the project will cost $4 million and cause up to a 45% reduction in jet traffic. It is scheduled to be completed by December. If it is completed as planned, the runway will be just 3,500 feet long—game over for most business aviation at KSMO.

Though this is a heavy blow, according to NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen NBAA isn’t done yet, “For decades, NBAA has pursued all potential avenues for preserving business aviation access to Santa Monica Municipal Airport, and we will continue to exercise every remaining option for doing so.”

Learn more at NBAA.