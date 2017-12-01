Garmin G5 Gets Better And Better For The Same Price

When Garmin introduced its G5 instrument last year, it was a big deal. But its functionality was somewhat limited. Not any more.

The G5 originally came out as an additional (not primary) attitude indicator, but it soon took on an second role as a heading indicator, albeit one that couldn’t provide a source of attitude to an autopilot. The announcement this week takes both instruments to the next level.

The additional capabilities, already approved by both the FAA and European authorities, allow the G5 to be used in place of an existing directional gyro or HSI in select fixed-wing GA planes. It can also, when it’s paired with an approved nav/comm or GPS navigator, be a primary instrument for displaying magnetic heading and VOR and/or GPS guidance. By installing dual G5s, one as an HSI and the other as an attitude indicator, owners can get rid of vacuum driven instruments altogether, and for a very low price. A G5 starts at around $2,450, and buyers get a break when they purchase a set of two instruments.

Garmin also announced that owners can now mount the G5 flush in the instrument panel. Also, by using Garmin’s GAD 29B adapter, available at a very slight additional charge, the G5 electronic flight instrument can pair with a wide range of third-party autopilots.

