Garmin Introduces New Portable Traffic And Weather Receiver

Last week, Garmin added a new product to its GDL line of traffic and weather receivers. The GDL 50 provides ADS-B traffic (ADS-B In), Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather, GPS and back-up aircraft attitude information. It is compatible with the Garmin G3X Touch, aera 660 and 795/796, and can also connect wirelessly with the Garmin Pilot mobile app.

The dual-link GDL 50 receives ADS-B In traffic on both 978 MHz and 1090 MHz frequencies. When paired with a certified ADS-B Out unit, the unit can also receive TIS-B traffic data. The GDL 50 can provide audible traffic alerts and also uses Garmin’s TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic technologies. TargetTrend can be used to help judge trajectories and closure rates of nearby traffic. TerminalTraffic identifies ADS-B-equipped aircraft and ground vehicles and can display them on the moving map and airport diagram.

According to Garmin, the GDL 50’s battery will last up to 8 hours on a single charge. A remote-mount version—the GDL 50R—is also available. Price for both the GDL 50 and the GDL 50R is $849.

Learn more at Garmin Aviation.