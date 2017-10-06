Garmin Introduces New Touchscreen Flight Displays

This Wednesday, Garmin announced a new series of touchscreen flight displays that will, according to the company, “redefine panel configurations.” The G500 TXi is intended for Part 23 aircraft under 6,000 pounds, the G600 TXi for Part 23 planes up to 12,500 pounds and the G700 TXi for the bigger birds—Part 23 Class IV and Part 25 aircraft.

The TXi family comes in three display formats. There are two 7-inch options—landscape or portrait orientation—though the 7-inch landscape display is only available as a dedicated engine information system (EIS). The third option is a 10.6-inch display. The larger display can act as a PFD/MFD and optional integrated EIS, while the 7-inch portrait display can be dedicated to any one of those functions. There looks to be a lot of flexibility with the displays—there are currently 26-approved cockpit configurations.

For those who have the related non-touchscreen flight displays installed, Garmin offers an upgrade plan to the TXi version. Approval for the TXi line is expected towards the end of the year for an AML that includes over 600 aircraft makes and models.

