Electronic E6B Flight Computer

From weight and balance to navigation, the Sporty’s Electronic E6B Flight Computer ($59.95) is designed to make quick, accurate flight planning calculations simple for longtime pilots and flight students alike. In addition to 20 temperature, weight, distance and pressure conversions, it has 24 separate aviation-related functions. These include calculations for crosswinds, altitude, airspeed and rate of climb, to name a few.

In addition, it has a clock with local, home and Zulu times, and a flight timer that can be set to either count up or count down. The Electronic E6B features a large keypad to make it easier to use in turbulent flight conditions and a backlit screen for night operations. It also has rubber feet to keep it from sliding around. The unit uses 3 AAA batteries and comes with a five-year warranty. The Sporty’s E6B is approved for use on all FAA exams.

Learn more at Sporty’s.

Runway Keychain

If you’re looking for somewhere to keep your airplane keys, Luso Aviation has a new option with the embroidered Runway Keychain ($5.95). The soft, flat design makes it comfortable to carry in a pocket and easy to slip into a flight bag. The length, shape and heavyweight material are designed to keep it from being too hard to find again, no matter how cluttered your bag.

The key ring is durable steel and large enough to hold most keys. Both sides are embroidered with runway markings. The keychain is washable and noiseless. It measures 5.5 inches long by 1.25 inches wide. The standard option is runway 21L-3R. If you want a particular runway number, the keychains are customizable as long as you’re willing to order in bulk.

Learn more at Luso Aviation.

Custom Airplane Models

Want to immortalize your favorite airplane? Factory Direct Models will build a detail-specific model straight from your specifications. Each model is built from scratch. The Custom Exterior Paint option ($399.95 for a 17-inch model) includes a customer-specified paint scheme, logo, registration number and any other markings you might want. The models are detailed down to the antennas, and each one comes with a matching (also customized) display stand and inscription plaque. For the exterior-only option, the windows of the model are dark.

For those who want an even more accurate model, the Fully Detailed Custom Interior option ($599.95) includes clear windows, interior layout, colors, instrument panel, seat details and more—right down to the seatbelts, and all as specified by the customer. The price for the interior also includes a custom exterior, stand and plaque. If you’re buying one as a gift, make sure to think ahead. Exterior-only models take eight to 10 weeks to build. Adding a custom interior brings that up to 16 weeks.

The company says it can replicate any type of aircraft, either civilian or military. It currently offers more than 3,000 models. Factory Direct will even send photos for approval before shipping. Each model comes with a lifetime warranty.

Learn more at Factory Direct Models.

Kennon Cabin Cover

The Kennon Cabin Cover ($650) is made to keep sand, dirt and sunlight off of your upholstery and out of your instruments. The cover fastens with fore and aft straps and joins together at the pilot-side door for ease of access. It covers all of the airplane’s windows and extends past the window molding. Covers are available for both high- and low-wing general aviation aircraft.

The cover is made of durable, breathable fabric lined with Kennon’s Anti-Grit material. The Anti-Grit microfiber lining is designed to prevent scratches by dissipating static that might keep dirt and sand clinging to vulnerable surfaces. Covers are reflective silver with a choice of trim colors. Each one is made to order based on the aircraft information provided and will be embroidered with the plane’s registration number. Kennon offers a five-year warranty on its covers.

Learn more at Kennon.

Chart Socks

Comfy socks are important when flying, especially on those long cross-countries. With the Chart Socks ($15.95), there’s no need to be boring about it. Though we certainly wouldn’t recommend using them for navigation, each one-size-fits-all pair shows a bit of the Denver sectional. They are made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex for stretch and comfort.

Learn more at Aircraft Spruce.