Apps: ForeFlight, Garmin Pilot, FlyQ: A Thanksgiving Holiday Flurry Of Improvements

The Thanksgiving Holiday is always great for gadget freaks, and for those of us who use and love our iPad and Android apps, this season is an especially good one.

Seattle Avionics’ FlyQ EFB app is an easy-to-use, full-featured app that is now joined by two new products, the FlyQ online product, called, sensibly enough, FlyQ Online, a web-specific portal that goes beyond what the company’s iOS and Android apps can do. They’re also coming out with an iPhone update that will make using FlyQ on your iPhone an experience very similar to using it on an iPad, with only a few feature, like split screen mode, unavailable, and for obvious real estate reasons.

Garmin Pilot has a big upgrade too, the addition of OpenStreetMap, which users can select as a basemap for their view. The new mapping view can be used in the air for improved situational awareness, especially nice in unfamiliar cityscapes, and you can even use it for car navigation once you get to the airport. The app also features worldwide winds and a lot of new checklists and performance profiles for a lots of new airplanes.

Like Seattle Avionics, ForeFlight didn’t make the Thanksgiving date for its upgrade to its iPhone ForeFlight Mobile app, but it has released a teaser video of it, and it looks great. In fact, it looks very much like the iPad app, which is exactly what users (like us) have been asking for. The company says to expect the upgrade soon.

Learn more at Seattle Avionics, Garmin, and ForeFlight.