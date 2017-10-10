Honda Aircraft Busy Building Jets

Last year, Honda Aircraft Company handed over the keys to 23 of its $4.9 million single-pilot HondaJets. With 24 delivered in the first part of 2017, Honda reports that there are currently 58 HondaJets in service—and that they’ve flown for more than 10,000 hours. Though it remains to be seen if the company will meet its goal of ramping production up to 80 jets a year by early 2019, it is consistently producing airplanes. Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino says Honda plans to continue deliveries at a rate of four per month for the near future.

Honda also announced that it is expanding HondaJet sales into China. The company has appointed Honsan General Aviation as its first China-based HondaJet dealer. Honsan GA is located in Guangzhou. Honda submitted the application for Chinese certification this August. It hopes to receive certification within a year.

The HondaJet cruises at 422 knots, making it easily the fastest entry-level jet. And with a range of around 1,200nm and a ceiling of 43,000 feet, its overall performance is best in class. The jet has been certified in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and Brazil.

Learn more at Honda.