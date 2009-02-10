|STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 2,200. Empty wt. 1,495. Fuel capacity 44. Wingspan 24'9". Length 21'6". Engine 220-hp Lycoming.
PERFORMANCE: Top mph 218. Cruise mph 200. Stall mph 62. Climb rate 2,200.
The Barracuda is a sophisticated enclosed-cabin two-seater in the image of the Thorp T-18 but with tricycle landing gear, all-wood construction, and a three blade controllable pitch propeller. It was designed by former RAF fighter pilot Geoffrey Siers. The landing gear features electro-hydraulic retraction. The cabin is fitted with dual controls, gull-wing doors, and two armchair- type seats. Siers Flight Systems owns the rights
to the Barracuda.
4 thoughts on “JEFFAIR “BARRACUDA””
Owning Barra plans is great, reading aircraft plans is the most interesting thing, but building and flying your own will be a exilerating experience.
I’m selling a 50% completed Barracuda Project that was my Dads. He’s 88, in poor health and cannot complete it. Only asking $5000, located in Wisconsin, and can provide info and photos. (715) 896-1222
There seems to be 2 Barracuda projects for sale on the net. One, which seems to be further along is listed at $3000.00. The other is almost as complete listed for twice that figure. Both in Wisconsin. Fascinating.
Are either one of the projects still available???