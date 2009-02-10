JEFFAIR “BARRACUDA”

STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 2,200. Empty wt. 1,495. Fuel capacity 44. Wingspan 24'9". Length 21'6". Engine 220-hp Lycoming.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 218. Cruise mph 200. Stall mph 62. Climb rate 2,200.

The Barracuda is a sophisticated enclosed-cabin two-seater in the image of the Thorp T-18 but with tricycle landing gear, all-wood construction, and a three blade controllable pitch propeller. It was designed by former RAF fighter pilot Geoffrey Siers. The landing gear features electro-hydraulic retraction. The cabin is fitted with dual controls, gull-wing doors, and two armchair- type seats. Siers Flight Systems owns the rights

to the Barracuda.