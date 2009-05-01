STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 1,000. Empty wt. 605. Fuel capacity 16. Wingspan 16'8". Length 16'.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 200. Cruise mph 150. Stall mph 52. Climb rate 2,500+. Takeoff run 300. Landing roll 800. Range 300.

The Jungster I was developed as an 8/10-scale version of the famous Jungmeister aerobatic airplane. The intention was to capture many of the flying qualities of the Jungmeister in a smaller size. This all-wood and fabric-covered biplane has a sweptback wing design of about 11 degrees to keep the center of lift close to the center of gravity. It can handle engines rated from 85 to 150 hp, and is a frisky single-place aerobatic plane.