LANCAIR “ES/SUPER ES/ ES-P”



Lancair ES STANDARD DATA: ES Seats 4. Gross wt. 2,800. Empty wt. 1,600. Fuel capacity 76. Engine 200-hp Continental 10-360-ES.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 200. Cruise mph 192. Initial climb rate 1,200. Ceiling 18,000. Range 1,360. Takeoff distance (50') 800. Landing distance (50') 800. STANDARD DATA: SUPER ES Seats 4. Gross wt. 3,200. Empty wt. 1,900. Fuel capacity 98. Engine 310-hp Continental IO-550-N.

PERFORMANCE: Top cruise mph 293. Initial climb rate 2,000 fpm. Stall 65 mph. Ceiling 18,000. Range 1,900 sm. Takeoff distance 600. Landing distance 800. STANDARD DATA: ES-P Seats 4. Gross wt. 3,550. Empty wt. 2,200. Fuel capacity 105. Engine 310-hp Continental IO-550-N.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 225. Cruise mph 215. Initial climb rate 1,550-2,000 fpm. Stall 65 mph. Ceiling 18,000. Range 1,200 sm. Takeoff distance 600. Landing distance 900.

The Lancair ES is essentially a fixed gear, lesser horsepower version of the Lancair IV. Although the appearance is basically the same for both aircraft, they are really quite different from one another. The concept of the ES was to give the kitbuilder a fast, economical, and roomy four-seater without the complexity and expense of a retractable. The ES provides exceptional performance and flight characteristics with its 35ft. wingspan and 200-hp engine. Construction is advanced composite prepreg that has been vacuumformed and autoclaved to give unparalleled uniformity and component integrity throughout the airframe. The ES will accommodate four full-sized adults comfortably and contains 20 cubic feet of baggage space and a load limit of 175 pounds. Kits are sold less engine, avionics, and finishing products.

The Lancair Super ES is available with a 310-hp Continental IO-550-N, the same engine used in the certified Columbia 350.

Add pressurization to the Super ES and you get the ES-P. Lancair publishes performance numbers of 293 mph at FL240.