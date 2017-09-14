A Low-Cost ADS-B Receiver With AHRS!

App and Data Company Seattle Avionics has introduced a low-priced ADS-B receiver based on the Statux kit that’s popular with do-it-yourselfers. At a price of $250, Seattle Avionics’ little box comes fully assembled and calibrated. The Merlin is a dual-band receiver with both 978 and 1090 capabilities, dual antennas, an internal battery with a four-hour life, a built-in cooling fan and integrated WiFi. The unit can charge via USB, and it comes, unlike the DIY version, ready to go flying. The unit will, needless to say, pull in ADS-B weather and selected traffic advisories (complain to the FAA about the “selected” part), though like all portable ADS-B products, it is an In-Only device.

Another big feature—one that no one we know of can match at this price point—is built-in AHRS, which will allow the unit to power synthetic vision display in FlyQ.

Seattle Avionics says that the Merlin receiver is non-proprietary and will integrate with many third-party devices, including its own FlyQ tablet application and, interestingly, ForeFlight Mobile’s app for the Apple iPad.

The Merlin is available today directly from Seattle Avionics.