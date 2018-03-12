May 2018 Crossword Key

Plane & Pilot May 2018 Crossword Key

Across

    1.  Makers of the N4050X

    6. Take ___

    8. Last number in a NASA countdown

    9. Was in command of the cockpit

  12. Diagram used in weather analysis and forecasting

  13. Memo intro

  14. AOA, 3 words

  17. Promotional piece

  18. Making a landing you know you shouldn't try, for example - 2 words

  22. Spiral descent

  24. Pen point

  26. App for flight planning

  31. Fluid on a maintenance checklist

  33. Makers of the N77648

  36. Function

  37. Desert description

  38. 1957  Cessna 172 ____-Tail Skyhawk

  39. Mil. fliers

Down

    1. One who's expert in aviation maintenance

    2. Skill

    3. Defense Department, abbr.

    4. Letter that indicates compressor speed

    5. Go back to 0-0-0 for example

    6. Oshkosh Air Venture, the alpha and ____ of U.S. air shows

    7. In good physical shape to fly

  10. Delay

  11. The "I" thing that can cause bad flying decisions

  13. Type of aircraft engine before gas turbines became predominant

  15. Flying overseers, abbr.

  16. Legendary aviation educator, John ____

  19. __ target

  20. Cooler in slang

  21. Classified ad abbreviation

  22. __-down anchors

  23. Dip a bit

  25. Rises off the runway, say

  27. Total trust

  28. 500 race

  29. Flight ___

  30. My country, ___ of thee

  32. Tree part

  34. Location of Midway airport, for short

  35. Monopolize

