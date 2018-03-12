May 2018 Crossword Key

Across
1. Makers of the N4050X
6. Take ___
8. Last number in a NASA countdown
9. Was in command of the cockpit
12. Diagram used in weather analysis and forecasting
13. Memo intro
14. AOA, 3 words
17. Promotional piece
18. Making a landing you know you shouldn't try, for example - 2 words
22. Spiral descent
24. Pen point
26. App for flight planning
31. Fluid on a maintenance checklist
33. Makers of the N77648
36. Function
37. Desert description
38. 1957 Cessna 172 ____-Tail Skyhawk
39. Mil. fliers
Down
1. One who's expert in aviation maintenance
2. Skill
3. Defense Department, abbr.
4. Letter that indicates compressor speed
5. Go back to 0-0-0 for example
6. Oshkosh Air Venture, the alpha and ____ of U.S. air shows
7. In good physical shape to fly
10. Delay
11. The "I" thing that can cause bad flying decisions
13. Type of aircraft engine before gas turbines became predominant
15. Flying overseers, abbr.
16. Legendary aviation educator, John ____
19. __ target
20. Cooler in slang
21. Classified ad abbreviation
22. __-down anchors
23. Dip a bit
25. Rises off the runway, say
27. Total trust
28. 500 race
29. Flight ___
30. My country, ___ of thee
32. Tree part
34. Location of Midway airport, for short
35. Monopolize