May 2018 Crossword Key

Answers to the puzzle in the May 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot

Across

1. Makers of the N4050X

6. Take ___

8. Last number in a NASA countdown

9. Was in command of the cockpit

12. Diagram used in weather analysis and forecasting

13. Memo intro

14. AOA, 3 words

17. Promotional piece

18. Making a landing you know you shouldn't try, for example - 2 words

22. Spiral descent

24. Pen point

26. App for flight planning

31. Fluid on a maintenance checklist

33. Makers of the N77648

36. Function

37. Desert description

38. 1957 Cessna 172 ____-Tail Skyhawk

39. Mil. fliers

Down

1. One who's expert in aviation maintenance

2. Skill

3. Defense Department, abbr.

4. Letter that indicates compressor speed

5. Go back to 0-0-0 for example

6. Oshkosh Air Venture, the alpha and ____ of U.S. air shows

7. In good physical shape to fly

10. Delay

11. The "I" thing that can cause bad flying decisions

13. Type of aircraft engine before gas turbines became predominant

15. Flying overseers, abbr.

16. Legendary aviation educator, John ____

19. __ target

20. Cooler in slang

21. Classified ad abbreviation

22. __-down anchors

23. Dip a bit

25. Rises off the runway, say

27. Total trust

28. 500 race

29. Flight ___

30. My country, ___ of thee

32. Tree part

34. Location of Midway airport, for short

35. Monopolize