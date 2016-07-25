Textron Aviation ended the suspense about what brand name its emerging single-engine turboprop would bear—Cessna or Beechcraft. The new plane also got a nickname in keeping with its lofty goals.

What’s in a name? Plenty, if you ask Kriya Shortt, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at Textron Aviation. Revealing the branding for Cessna’s single-engine turboprop at an AirVenture Oshkosh news conference this morning, Shortt said the name tells you all you need to know about the aircraft’s positioning.

So, meet the Cessna Denali: “Denali is about rugged beauty, high, the pinnacle of achievement. It really embodies everything we think this plane represents,” she said.

As more details of the much-buzzed-about plane emerge, it’s clear that it’s aiming for the superlatives as differentiators. Current specs call for high-speed cruise of 285 knots, with a full-fuel payload of 1,100 pounds and range of 1,600 nautical miles with NBAA reserves.

For the first time, Textron also showed an interior cabin mockup, which aims to bring the superlatives to those riding in the back. Its 63-inch-wide cabin is a full three inches more than competitive offerings. With an enclosed lavatory at the cabin rear, passengers have a ride more akin to a midsize jet than a turboprop, albeit one without a standup cabin. The aft cargo door sets new standards, too, with a 53 by 59-inch opening.

Textron is also banking on the power of its global service network to entice customers. Beyond its own facilities, Textron will provide access to more than 200 network service locations worldwide, and it will have about 60 mobile support units on call for owners. Textron believes that beefy footprint, along with a five-year warranty on avionics, airframe and engine, will convince high-demand customers to choose Denali over the Swiss pick.

Oh, and one more high mark: The Cessna Denali achieves new heights with its base price of $4.8 million. Orders are open now; get your keys sometime around 2018.

