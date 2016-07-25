What’s in a name? Plenty, if you ask Kriya Shortt, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at Textron Aviation. Revealing the branding for Cessna’s single-engine turboprop at an AirVenture Oshkosh news conference this morning, Shortt said the name tells you all you need to know about the aircraft’s positioning.
So, meet the Cessna Denali: “Denali is about rugged beauty, high, the pinnacle of achievement. It really embodies everything we think this plane represents,” she said.
As more details of the much-buzzed-about plane emerge, it’s clear that it’s aiming for the superlatives as differentiators. Current specs call for high-speed cruise of 285 knots, with a full-fuel payload of 1,100 pounds and range of 1,600 nautical miles with NBAA reserves.
For the first time, Textron also showed an interior cabin mockup, which aims to bring the superlatives to those riding in the back. Its 63-inch-wide cabin is a full three inches more than competitive offerings. With an enclosed lavatory at the cabin rear, passengers have a ride more akin to a midsize jet than a turboprop, albeit one without a standup cabin. The aft cargo door sets new standards, too, with a 53 by 59-inch opening.
Textron is also banking on the power of its global service network to entice customers. Beyond its own facilities, Textron will provide access to more than 200 network service locations worldwide, and it will have about 60 mobile support units on call for owners. Textron believes that beefy footprint, along with a five-year warranty on avionics, airframe and engine, will convince high-demand customers to choose Denali over the Swiss pick.
Oh, and one more high mark: The Cessna Denali achieves new heights with its base price of $4.8 million. Orders are open now; get your keys sometime around 2018.
4 thoughts on “Meet The Cessna Denali”
I worked for Beechcraft for years and we all were told about the new “single engine King Air” that was in development. Now it’s a Cessna product.
There’s one thing i can say about Textron management… They sure didn’t pull any punches when it came to letting the Beechcraft family know they were the red headed stepchild..
Consider the Gtr John Murtha/Johnstown Airport as a Network Service Center, as in Western Pa, 24/7 ATC Tower, 7,000 runways, radar, extremely low traffic, but 65 miles from Pittsburgh, within range of Virgina, District of Columbia, New York State, Ohio. Air Force One pilots practice at the airport.
Beech King Airs are known for their ruggedness, reliability, longevity, etc. Conversely, “Denali” is a name GMC has given to one if its’ SUVs, hardly an inspiring association for an aircraft costing 100 times more. Having flown Beechs and Cessnas, and once employed as a Raytheon engineer, I would tend to believe the better and more obvious brand association is with Beech. King Air One, King Air K2, King Air 50, etc. all seem to be more compelling names than Denali. Branding folks are a funny bunch.
It sure is funny after Beech became a part of Cessna, Oh, my mean Textron. Textron talked about new products coming from both Beech And Cessna. So far Cessna has or will be bringing three “new” aircraft to the market. Beech on the other hand seems only to be adding new features like avionics to existing aircraft. It’s no wonder a lot of employees known as Beechcrafters feel like red haired step children.