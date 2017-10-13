MLB Star Takes Home A New Plane

Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay has taken delivery of a new plane—and not just any plane. His new bird is also the first of the Model Year 2018 ICON A5s to go to a customer. Halladay, who became a pilot after retiring from a fantastic MLB pitching career with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, has been waiting for an A5 of his own for a while. According to ICON, he is a longtime deposit holder and has regularly rented A5s in the past.

The 2018 A5 features some upgrades, including improvements to the gear, instrumentation, rudder pedals, canopy and access panels. In addition, the first 100 2018 A5s—of which Halladay’s is number 001—are begin produced as a specially equipped Founders Edition. The Founders Edition planes have a unique paint scheme, graphics and personalized plaque. Halladay picked up his A5 from ICON’s Florida headquarters on Thursday.

